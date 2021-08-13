13/08/2021

Watch: Classic cars as Retro Cannonball Run comes to Donegal

Great fundraiser for charity draws big interest

Reporter:

Siobhan McGowan

Classic car enthusiasts are in their element as the RETRO Cannonball roadtrip arrived in Donegal this weekend.

This video shows the cars in Laghey and towards the end there is an interview with Gregory McGrory from the Rambling House in Laghey, where they stopped for lunch. 

Registered cars for the RETRO road-trip include the rare and iconic Ferrari Dino GTS, a Lamborghini Diablo, a Jaguar E-Type, a gorgeous Ferrari 328 GTS, some beautiful Mercedes-Benz SL classics, a Lancia Beta, a BMW 635CSI, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Porsche 911 Targa, an MG Midget, a Ford Escort Cosworth, a beautiful Chevrolet Corvette, a classic VW Beetle, a Ford Thunderbird and many more.

The adventure started in Ballina, Co. Mayo on Friday morning and the classic car road trip then made its way through Sligo, onto Ballyshannon and to Laghey, Donegal Town and then onto Letterkenny.

On Saturday it will go on to Malin Head and through Derry and Antrim taking in The Giant’s Causeway, The Dark Hedges - made famous by Game of Thrones - and finishing in Belfast at 6pm. 

Any car enthusiasts wishing to come out to see the cars on the route are asked to please adhere to the advice of the Cannonball Covid-19 marshals and maintain social distancing.

This year Cannonball Ireland and RETRO Cannonball will raise funds for The HOPE Foundation.

You can also see the cars leaving Laghey in this clip.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vepsdZussbI

More more details see https://cannonball.ie/

