03/10/2021

VR video: Stunning images of Lough Melvin in new Border Sounds film

Leitrim's Local Studies Librarian Mary Conefrey took part in a newshort Virtual reality VR film called Border Sounds.

Produced by the Nerve Centre in Derry, the VR  looks amazing using VR equipment but also works without it. 

Mary captures Lough Melvin along the Leitrim Fermanagh border. "Terrible days gone, now the sound of peace near Melvin shores" Mary says over the stunning 360 images of Lough Melvin.

‘Border Sounds’ is a journey of the border told through the voices of people who live there
An immersive new virtual reality film featuring the voices and experiences of people who live on or near the border in Ireland will be launched this week. Created as part of the Making the Future project, the unique film is the output of a community engagement programme that invited people to share sights, sounds and stories of life in border areas.

360° images of each of the locations were captured and pinpointed on an interactive map with the recorded stories and sounds providing a bespoke soundtrack to each location. The completed film is a snapshot of different lived experiences from people along the 310 mile border, and reflects locations and memories important to each contributor. 

An invisible border runs for 310 miles from Carlingford Lough to Lough Foyle, separating Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland. Created in 1921, its 208 public road crossings touch on every aspect of daily life. This film takes you on a journey across this invisible line through haikus and sounds by those who live near or on the border. These stories were captured during a Making the Future programme led by PRONI and the Nerve Centre with the Rural Community Network. Making the Future is a project supported by the European Union's PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB)

The film features stories from the 20 border places along the invisible border, from Moville to Warrenpoint, including Lough Melvin (Leitrim), Wattlebridge Farm (Fermanagh/ Cavan) and Sliabh Beagh (Cavan/Fermanagh/Monaghan).

