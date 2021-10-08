WATCH: TD at mica demonstration demands that people from Donegal are "not left behind"

A Donegal TD has called on the government "not to leave the people of Donegla behind" as pressure mounts for a 100% mica redress scheme.
Thousands of people are in Dublin to today for a major demonstration to get full compensation for those who have been affected by the defective blocks crisis.
Among them was Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Padraig MacLochlainn, who outlined his thoughts in this clip.
Those taking part say today's action is a final push ahead of a Government decision on a redress scheme for affected homeowners.
During the week, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien told the Dáil that he would not delay introducing a significantly enhanced mica redress scheme to deal with what he described as an "absolute tragedy".
VIDEO: Catherine McGinty
The south Donegal area has seen a 12% increase in Covid-19 incidence despite falls in the rest of the county
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.