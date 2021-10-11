'These people will not be beaten' - Peadar Tóibín

Peadar Tóibin, the leader of Aontú said he attended the 100% Redress rally in Dublin on Friday in full support of the people in Donegal, Mayo and Sligo, and the rest of the country, who were suffering from mica.
Speaking to Donegal Live Mr Tóibin said: "There must be justice on this issue. The Government can't slide out of this responsibility. They are accountable for what has happened to these people.
"It is their light touch regulation that has led to this and there is a message going out loud and clear today, these people will not be beaten."
