WATCH: Inishowen parents concerned about mandatory mask wearing for primary school pupils

Buncrana mum, Rachel Doherty, attended the parental protest in Buncrana against the Government's introduction of mandatory face masks for children in Third Class and upwards.
She explained to Donegal Live why she was against the move.
Bernardos Children's Charity has said no child should be excluded from school for not wearing a mask.
The advocacy groups for people impacted by deafness and hearing loss, Chime and Our New Ears, have also expressed concern about mandatory facemask wearing for pupils age nine and upwards.
