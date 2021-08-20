WATCH: Finn Harps hat-trick hero Tunde Owolabi's post match interview

Tunde Owolabi scored a super hat-trick as Finn Harps defeated high-flying St. Patrick's Athletic 3-1 in a rip-roaring SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at Finn Park on Friday night.

The Belgian striker bagged two goals in the first half - with Chris Forrester getting an equaliser for the Saints in between - and he capped a superb display by adding a third to effectively bag the points shortly after half-time.

Afterwards, the modest 26-year-old gave his thoughts on the game, and said the second goal was the pick of the three for him.

That's now three wins on the trot in the league for Harps, who have moved up to seventh and further boosted their chances of staying up again.

For the Inchicore side this was a hugely disappointing result as they remain three points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers, but have now played two games more.

Owolabi is the first Harps player to score a hat-trick in the league since Davitt Walsh banged in three during a 4-1 win over Monaghan back in May 2006.