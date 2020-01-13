A trio of talented Donegal Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann winners entertain in Buncrana

Contact
A little bit of history was made in popular Donegal bar, The Excelsior, in Buncrana on Sunday night past.
Musicians and patrons attending the famous weekly Trad seisún were treated to a tune from three Inishowen Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann winners.
On whistle was Dunree's Teresa McClure, herself the first ever All Ireland medal winning student of legendary Buncrana musician, Dinny McLaughlin. On accordions were 2019 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champions, Fergal Bradley (Carndonagh) and Cormac McColgan (Muff). Fergal and Cormac are both students of Teresa. Everyone there agreed, ní fheicfimid a leitheid aris go deo, we will never see their likes again.
