WATCH: Stephen Rea tells incredible story of Donegal community’s battle against poverty and emigration

The story of the forward-thinking Fr James McDyer and his impact on Glencolmcille is being celebrated in a TG4 documentary featuring actor Sephen Rea.
Back in the early 1950s, Fr McDyer saw that the rural Gaeltacht community was on course for a future of mass youth emigration and utter decimation. Rather than stand idly by, he set in motion events which are still having a positive effect today.
The priest saw how the rural industries of fishing, knitting and tourism were key to saving the community from being decimated like so many others. He also saw that they couldn’t rely on anyone else to help, and was not afraid to challenge the authorities of the day.
His remarkable story airs on TG4 on Easter Sunday (April 12) at 8.30pm.
