WATCH: If we can't go to Letterkenny then Letterkenny can come to us

With everybody in lockdown, Donegallive has decided to help alleviate the boredom.
The above video, is a virtual walking tour of Letterkenny that was produced by Letterkenny Historical Society.
Join local historian and virtual tour guide Kieran Kelly as he takes you on a 'walk' around the town over 35 minutes, learning the fascinating history of the town along the way.
For further info on any of the history presented here, please contact windingswilly@gmail.com.
For more videos, visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJwsURI7QN8wqbAA0grHWCg
