WATCH: Donegal student writes and performs inspirational song to reach out to others in these difficult times

Contact
The Abbey Vocational School (AVS) has uploaded to YouTube a song of hope and support which it says is from all of the staff, students and families of the school.
This beautiful piece is composed and performed by talented Transition Year student Rachel Reid.
Ms Reid will be familiar to anyone who saw the school's production of West Side Story, having been outstanding in the part of Maria.
She has also appeared in Donegal Youth Musical Theatre productions as well as numerous shows and productions around Donegal.
Not only is she an accomplished singer, Ms Reid is also a talented musician and as this video shows, a wonderful songwriter too.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.