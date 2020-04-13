WATCH: Donegal student writes and performs inspirational song to reach out to others in these difficult times

The Abbey Vocational School (AVS) has uploaded to YouTube a song of hope and support which it says is from all of the staff, students and families of the school.

This beautiful piece is composed and performed by talented Transition Year student Rachel Reid.

Ms Reid will be familiar to anyone who saw the school's production of West Side Story, having been outstanding in the part of Maria.

She has also appeared in Donegal Youth Musical Theatre productions as well as numerous shows and productions around Donegal.

Not only is she an accomplished singer, Ms Reid is also a talented musician and as this video shows, a wonderful songwriter too.