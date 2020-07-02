WATCH: Joy as Donegal's Hoist Away gets new wheelchair swing

A specially-designed holiday home in Donegal, the only one of its kind on the island of Ireland, has added a wonderful onsite amenity.

Hoist Away’s Culdaff Cabin in Inishowen is a bespoke facility, allowing anyone who relies on a hoist and other specialised equipment to enjoy a break by the sea, with their family.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Hoist Away representative, Úna McGinley said the Culdaff Cabin had made a “massive difference” to the lives of its guests since it opened in May 2019.

A clearly delighted Úna added: “Last week, we took delivery of our wheelchair swing and, as you can see, Meabh (Bradley) is having a ball on it, along with her family. I must thank Matthew, Stevie and Paddy for making and installing the swing. It is a fabulous addition to the Culdaff Cabin, where families can relax and enjoy the sea air and fantastic view."