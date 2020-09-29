WATCH: Donegal trio's incredible rendition of The Auld Triangle is pulling at heartstrings across the world

Contact
Three Donegal men who are each highly regarded in their own right have come together for a stirring rendition of the Auld Triangle.
The performance was filmed as darkness fell in a Donegal forest, creating a sound and vision combination that is powerful, atmospheric, and as one commenter on YouTube said, 'touches the depths of the soul.'
It has clocked up more than 5,000 views on YouTube in just a few days, and has been viewed more than 100,000 times on various Facebook pages where it has been shared.
The three incredible singers are Tom McHugh, Diarmaid McGee and Deane Conaghan.
