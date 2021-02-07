Fancy yourself at DIY - new TV show has €10,000 up for grabs

Could someone from Donegal land the top prize of €10,000 in a new DIY competition?

The search is now on for exciting DIY projects, both big and small so whether you are a DIY expert or a novice, applications are being sought to take part in RTÉ One's new show, The Big DIY Challenge.

As the country remains in lockdown, what better time is there to get planning that project you might have been putting on the long finger? The Big DIY Challenge, sponsored by Ronseal, will follow DIY projects of all shapes and sizes being undertaken around the country over ten days this March.

With much loved comedian PJ Gallagher back hosting the show, participants will be competing for the top prize as well as cash prizes for projects in the following categories: Best Small Project; Best Inside Project; Best Outdoor Project; Best Upcycling Project.

Up to the challenge, presenter PJ Gallagher said: “It’s great to be the most unskilled worker on the best DIY show in the country!

“It’s going to be great craic being on the road for a whole ten days, I’ve ruined things over years but it’s very hard to ruin anything in that space of time. In 10 days I might even get something productive done.

“ I’m delighted to be back with the show and there’s no better time than now to get going on a thought or an idea you might have had for ages”.

Makers of the show Vision Independent Productions want to hear from those with a flair for DIY who have their eye on a DIY job next month or those who would like to tackle a job they’ve been procrastinating on.

To take part, simply go to: rte.ie/lifestyle and click on The Big DIY Challenge. Registration closes on Friday, February 26 at 11.00 pm

Each of the projects will be assessed by two judges, TU lecturer in construction Jennifer Byrne and woodcare expert Jimmy Englezos from Ronseal who is the face (and brains) behind the brands new how to guide series.

They will decide who wins the top prize.

So, grab your tools and get cracking!