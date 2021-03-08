WATCH: WOMEN’S VOICES FROM THE PAST- Revolutionary Times In Donegal Rose Anne Logue, “On a Lonely Road”

Rose Ann Logue was an Instructress with the Congested Districts Board. In May 1921 she was held up by two armed and masked men on a lonely road in County Donegal. She was accused of “keeping company” with the RIC and was threatened.

They cut off her hair. After this incident, she had to leave her employment and the district.

Donegal County Museum, the Regional Cultural Centre and the Museum and Heritage Service of Derry City and Strabane District Council commissioned and produced a series of six short video pieces which highlight the experiences of women during the Revolutionary Period (1919-1923).

These videos provide snapshots of the period, exploring the stories of women during the struggle for independence and the changing role of women in society at this time.

These videos have been supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries 2012-2023 initiative.

The video pieces were produced by Dark Daughter Productions with videography by Oath Film Studio. To view the Heritage Service of Derry City and Strabane District Council Derry videos visit www.facebook.com/towermuseum/