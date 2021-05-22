WATCH: "Shame on you Micheál Martin" is the resounding message from Donegal today

"We are out tens of thousands of Euro while the company that caused this mess will make millions from the scheme."

That was the message to An Taoiseach Micheál Martin from angry homeowners affected by the mica crisis in Donegal.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Buncrana today to their anger at the fact that the company behind the mica crisis had been granted contracts to build social housing. They also called for An Taoiseach Micheál Martin to come to Donegal and meet the affected families.