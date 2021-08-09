WATCH: Massive volume of water hurtling down one of Donegal's most scenic waterfalls

The heavy and persistent rainfall of the last few days led to this massive volume of water at one of Donegal's most scenic waterfalls, Assaranca near Ardara.
Superstition has it that a splash of the water of Assaranca brings good luck. With the amount of spray that was flying from the hugely swollen waterfall all weekend, anyone who visited Assaranca will surely have plenty of good fortune to look forward to!
More News
The pandemic has been a terrible wakeup call about how our lives can be turned upside down with little or no warning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.