WATCH: Gardaí and Disability Fedaration Ireland show how difficult our footpaths are to negotiate

Gardaí in Donegal and across Ireland will be out in force supporting Make Way Day.
As part of 'Operation Enable' An Garda Síochána will be strongly supporting the Disability Federation of Ireland in the initiative which takes place on Friday, September 24.
A garda spokesperson had the following message: "Never park on footpaths or use designated disabled parking bays without a proper permit."
