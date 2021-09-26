WATCH: Skilled fly tyer uses rubbish from a mountain lough in Donegal to make flies

A master fly tyer has used rubbish found at a Donegal mountain lough to make flies which will hopefully be used to catch fish in the lough.

Ryan Houston has more than 6,000 followers on his YouTube channel where he demonstrates the craft of fly tying.

He explains the thinking behind this latest project from the undisclosed mountain lough.

“Part of the idea behind this is to highlight the environmental pressure that our waterways - lakes and rivers etc - are coming under,” he said.

“My understanding is that this little lake used to contain char. Char are a very rare fish these days and require a pristine environment.

“Brown trout got into the lake as well. That is probably a pressure on them too.

“And now what the guy who organised this is finding is that there is all sorts of rubbish, litter etc around.

“So his idea is that he wanted to collect some of this stuff, send it to me and get me to tie flies with the material and then he is going to take that up to the lake again and hopefully catch some fish on them.”

Materials used included various types of plastic, rubber, an elastic band, bailing twine, pipe lagging, wool, the label of a drink bottle, cord, rope, wire, part of an onion bag and other types of sacks.

Mr Houston used these materials along with a number of feathers from the same location to make flies for the angler.