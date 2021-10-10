WATCH: Video shows how a Donegal lolly has helped charity and baby loss awareness week

A video was released at the weekend to coincide with baby loss awareness week and which tells the story of what has now become a famous Donegal lolly.

The video shows the Leitir rainbow lolly in many different places around the world and with so many well known celebrities. The song winter bear is sung so emotionally by local girl Mikaela Bonner in the video.

The story behind the Leitir lolly was revealed last March just before lockdown in Gallagher’s XL shop Lettermacaward by Joe and Michelle Gallagher.

The ‘Leitir Lolly’ was Joe and Michelle’s way of remembering their first born child, Patrick Joseph, who sadly passed away in May 2015.

After the birth of their second son, Nathan, in June 2016, they became familiar with the term ‘rainbow baby’ and having sourced the ‘Leitir Lolly’ they sold the pops to commemorate Patrick Joseph’s life and memory. They hoped to raise some money for the charity Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, but little did they know just how popular the ‘Leitir lolly’ was to become.

One in four women will experience the loss of a pregnancy or infant. In Ireland, there are approximately 380 babies who are stillborn or die shortly after birth each year; that is more than one baby every day. Approximately, one in every five pregnancies will end in miscarriage, 50% of which is unexplained.

The loss of a baby at any stage of pregnancy is a devastating experience for parents and the wider family. In its 19th year, Baby Loss Awareness Week, which began on Saturday, October 9, aims to raise awareness of babies who have sadly passed away due to pregnancy or infant loss. It gives parents, grandparents, siblings and wider family and friends the opportunity to connect and commemorate babies’ lives, however long ago they died.

This year Baby Loss Awareness Week will focus on a general theme of ‘wellbeing’ and exploring what this means to people touched by pregnancy loss.

The bereavement team at The National Maternity Hospital (NMH) join Feileacain in asking landmarks and businesses to light up in pink and blue as part of the International Wave of Light on Friday, October 15, in honour of all the babies who have died during pregnancy or after birth.

Baby Loss Awareness Week is an international event that aims to raise awareness of the issues affecting families who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or a baby.

The video was produced for the Sands Charity to follow the journey of the leitir lolly on its journey around the globe.

