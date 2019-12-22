WATCH: A Wonderful occasion as popular Donegal councillor gets married

One of Donegal's best known county councillors has got married.

Inishowen based Cllr. Jack Murray has tied the knot with Sabrina Friel.

Cllr. Murray took to social media to post a photo of the memorable day - and there is also a wonderful video of the happy occasion.

He said that he was the "happiest man alive" and added: "Thanks to everyone who made yesterday so fantastic."

As well as being a Sinn Féin public representative, Cllr. Murray also works as a sports reporter with the Donegal News.

From Burnfoot, he lives in Buncrana.

His wife, Sabrina, is also from Buncrana. She is the owner of the successful Yoga Loft in the town.

She also expressed her thanks on social media.

"I would like to thank everyone who made our day so special. It truly was the most wonderful day from start to finish," she posted on her facebook page, along with the video.

Numerous well-wishers have congratulated the happy couple who got married yesterday.