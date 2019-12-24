Watch: Donegal Indian Malayalee Association presents "Christmas Carol 2019"

Contact
The Donegal Indian Malayalee Association has produced a lovely upbeat video for Christmas.
DIMA is a vibrant community of around 200 plus people from Kerala, a southern state in India.
DIMA is a non-profitable cultural organisation formed to foster communal harmony among it’s members and also to promote cultural exchanges with other communities. Most of those in the association live in the Letterkenny area.
