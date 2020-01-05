Contact

Watch: Devastating fires prompt Australian native in Donegal to set up go fund me page

Series of bush fires is highlighted as an area the size of Ireland is scorched

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal based Australian woman has set up a Gofundme page to assist the plight of people in her native country which has been ravaged by bush fires. Letterkenny-based Bronwyn Walsh is from New South Wales - the area worst hit by fires in recent weeks.

Understandably she has been keeping a close eye on developments, and has now asked people here for support in a practical manner.

She set up a Gofundme campaign to raise funds to help support the massive efforts being made by South Coast Community Support Group. They are helping support the RFS (Rural Fire Service) and evacuees, providing water, toiletries, first aid supplies etc. The Gofundme page can be accessed HERE

“So many of you have been amazingly supportive & comforting regarding my posts about the devastating fires in Australia,” she said on her facebook page.

She has posted several news clips and photos to highlight the seriousness of the situation.

Appealing for support, she said that many people may not realise the full extent of the devastation,

“ It's a genuine crisis situation, covering an area close to the size of Ireland,” she stared.

And she added: “ Please donate if you can... Anyone wanting to join my fundraising team, or organise fundraising events - give me a shout! Thank you, as always. Xx”. She also asked people to share her postings on social media.

Meanwhile, she has pointed out why she has set up a Gofundme page, rather than being linked directly to South Coast Community Support's bank details.

She explained: “Gofundme has rules about bank accounts only being linked if they are operated by someone who is "... qualified to withdraw funds in the country & currency that you signed up with." 

Because she is in Ireland, and the beneficiary (ie South Coast Community Support Group) is in Australia, this isn't an option.

And because they are a Community Support Group, not actually a registered Charity /Non Profit, she couldn't set it up as a charity campaign. (Facebook fundraising has similar rules).

She continued: “There are of course many registered charities/non profits that are doing phenomenal work in this crisis, and I love that so many people are also fundraising for/donating to them.

“There was just something about the South Coast Community Support Group's work that captured my attention, and I like the idea of helping them out.”

She added that she will be keeping everyone updated on donations received, and when she has transferred funds into their account (via International Bank Transfer).

If anyone would prefer to deposit into the bank account directly, the details are:

Shoalhaven Neighbourhood Services Inc

Reference South Coast Community Support Group

BSB 641800

A/C 200510362

She concluded by stating: “Thank you so much again to everyone for your support.”

 

