WATCH: 'Mini to Monte Carlo' - recall the journey by local photographer from Donegal to the south of France

With the Donegal Motorclub celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, it is timely to recall the story of Letterkenny based photographer Brian McDaid who embarked on his 'Mini to Monte Carlo' journey from Donegal to the stunning principality of Monaco.

This was a fundraiser for the Donegal Hospice and in memory of rally driver, the late Eamon Harvey.

This WallaceMedia feature has some great footage from the trip that took place almost 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, the Donegal Motor Club will kick-off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a function in Logue's Bar in Cranford at 4.30 pm this Saturday, January 18.

Many great names from the past will be there and it will be a chance to remember many great events and times.

The video above was filmed by Shane Wallace, DV Camera Operators were Brian McDaid, David McDaid, NS Neil McDaid. Edited by Shane Wallace. Script by Shane Wallace and Chris Ashmore, Narration by Chris Ashmore. Produced by Brian McDaid.. All people involved in this production provided their services free of charge.