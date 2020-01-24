Watch: Donegal’s Vincent O'Donnell receives Papal Award

A large crowd attended a special Mass in St Naul's Church Ardaghey, this evening where local parishioner Vincent O'Donnell was presented with a Benemerenti Medal by Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian. The Killian Band greeted Vincent & his family wife Annette, sons Rory & Colm on their arrival at Inver Community Centre where refreshments were served.

