Watch: Fire at derelict building in Donegal village

Three units of the Donegal fire brigade - two from Ballyshannon & one from Donegal Town attended a fire last night in south Donegal.

It is reported that it was old derelict house on Main Street at Ballintra. The fire was later brought under control after it was initially reported just after 10.30pm.

It is understood that nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Some members of the public, returning from the Mayo v Donegal match in Ballybofey had reported that sirens had been heard from emergency response vehicles on the main N15 road, as they returned home from the match to south Donegal.

Video supplied by Siobhan McGowan.