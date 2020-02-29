Watch: How an online trading voucher from Local Enterprise Office has boosted one small Donegal firm

A small Donegal firm - that makes sustainable wooden balance boards and yoga wheels - is featured on a new video that has been produced by the Local Enterprise Office, Donegal.

Huku Balance has been the beneficiary of a Trading Online Voucher Grant from the Local Enterprise Office Donegal to assist it in the setting up of a website which has enabled it to go global and boost its overseas sales.

Trading online vouchers of up to €2,500 are available to businesses with up to ten employees and a turnover of less than €2 million.

"The Local Enterprise Office were very helpful in getting us to move in the right direction," commented Huku Balance founder, Cathal Sheridan.

"At Huka Balance we make balance based products, balance trainers and yoga products, all with the goal of improving your core strength, balance and co-ordination," he explained.

The company, based in Creeslough, is now attracting sales from all over the world.

Donegal Enterprise Week runs from Monday, March 2, to Friday, March 6.

A number of events have been lined up which will be of considerable interest to anyone interested in developing a business idea, or expanding a business.

Among the guest speakers will be Kilkenny hurling legend Brian Cody who will speak next Friday, March 6, in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny (9.30 am - 1 pm), He will be joined by hugely successful Irish hockey coach Arlene Boyles and Donegal GAA legend Martin McHugh for a fascinating insight into leadership, and applying them in the world of business.