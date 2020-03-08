Bring the Glitterball to Donegal - Vote early and often for Gráinne on Dancing with the Stars

Contact
Donegal has its collective fingers crossed for its own "Dancing with the Stars" Wonder Woman Gráinne Gallanagh and her professional partner, Kai Widdrington.
The county is voting early and often.
"Dancing with The Stars" begins on RTÉ One at 6.30pm (Sunday) and the voting lines will open at 7.35pm tonight, once all celebrity contestants have performed. Voting lines will close during the same show, later tonight.
Please do not vote outside of the advertised vote window as you will be charged for your vote, but your vote will not count.
Viewers can text or telephone their support for Gráinne.
Text vote from ROI and NI: GRÁINNE 53125. Call vote from ROI: 1513 717107. Call vote from NI: 09011 3311 07.
Donegal's Gráinnagh & partner Kai Widdrington score a perfect '30' on Dancing with the Stars with their Contemporary Ballroom.
