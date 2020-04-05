WATCH: New ROI boss pays tribute to healthcare workers in first major interview since taking over from McCarthy

New Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny - whose family home has been in Fahan in Inishowen for many years - has praised the role of front-line healthcare workers in his first major interview.

"Out thoughts are with the front line workers," he said.

The popular manager, who has taken over from Mick McCarthy, is well known in the north-west, not least due to his time with Derry City.

He told FAI TV that we have to work together to stay safe, and he is positive about the exciting times ahead once we get through the current Covid-19 crisis.

In the interview, Kenny said an "unprecedented" year awaits his side.

"You've got the EURO Play-Off against Slovakia of course. We've got six games in the Nations League and also World Cup Qualifiers to come," Kenny told FAI TV.

Keith Andrews, Damien Duff and Alan Kelly were all confirmed earlier today as Kenny's coaching team, and he is delighted they have come on board.

Having worked with Andrews with the Under-21s, Kenny cited the "great rapport" between the two. He also singled out Damien Duff's "very high work ethic", and said he was "delighted" to have Alan Kelly doing the set-up, having previously worked with Stephen Staunton, Giovanni Trapattoni and Mick McCarthy.

With no international football to come until the Autumn, Kenny hopes the fans can "look forward in a sporting context, to what is a magnificent year of football in the AVIVA Stadium over the forthcoming year."

Kenny also paid tribute to his predecessor Mick McCarthy, whose second spell as Ireland manger ended on Saturday.

"Mick has had a tremendous career as captain of Ireland and as manager on two occasions. He leaves a legacy behind him and it's just unfortunate with the cancellation of matches, it's been an unfortunate situation. He's revered in Ireland."

Kenny has enjoyed considerable success as a manager, winning major honours firstly with Longford Town and then going on to have success at Derry City and, most notably, Dundalk.

