WATCH: Donegal RNLI crew challenged to 'Pass the Pager'

Thankfully the dedicated volunteers of the RNLI have remained on-call during lockdown.

However, in a bit of lighthearted banter, Newcastle RNLI crew, which is based in Dundrum, challenged their colleagues in Lough Swilly RNLI to 'Pass the Pager.'

The Donegal crew did so with aplomb. Enjoy the video.

In addition, Lough Swilly RNLI has asked everyone to "continue to let your home be your lifeboat and stay at home to support our brave frontline workers.

"We nominate Portrush Lifeboat Station and Arranmore Lifeboat Station."

Lough Swilly RNLI also reassured viewers, "no pagers were harmed during the making of this video."