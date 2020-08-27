WATCH: Is there a future for Bád Eddie?

Is there a future for Bad Eddie ...or has that ship sailed?

A meeting was held in Gweedore last night meeting to discuss the deteriorating condition of the well-known shipwreck, ‘Cara na Mara', known locally as ‘Bád Eddie’.

As many people are probably aware, the vessel has laid on the strand at Magherclogher since the 1970s following a storm which saw the boat run aground where its wooden remains have been left rotting ever since.

While the vessel has become a well known and much loved tourist attraction over the years, even having appeared in a number of famous music videos as well in publications and brochures promoting the county, unfortunately the rate of decay has accelerated significantly to the point that the boat has become unsafe and now poses a risk to the public.

In the past contact has been made with both Donegal County Council and the Office of Public Works in a bid to clarify the status of the wreck as well as to make efforts to have the structure made safe and preserved.

Notwithstanding this, it is believed that the boat is now beyond salvaging with many now holding the view that something needs to be done to make the location safe for beach goers.

There is also widespread consensus locally that – if it is to be removed – then a new structure or other monument should be installed in its place which would act as both a fitting tribute to the boat as well as something which in time could become a potential tourist attraction for the area.

The meeting on Wednesday night was held to discuss proposals for the future of the famous Donegal landmark. A committee was elected to drive the project forward. They hope to meet the county council shortly to secure funding. They also aim to meet with Údarás na Gaeltachta. Fáilte ireland and other agencies

Local councillor, Cllr John Seamus O'Fearraigh, said Bád Eddie was a major tourist attraction now and many visited the area just to see it.

"There are pictures of Bád Eddie all over the world and Bono, Clannad, U2 and Enya have used it in music videos which have been seen everywhere."

He added they had a plan in place and the meeting turned up a number of ideas on what should happen. They are also keen to hear from the public on how the vessel should be utilised from here on in.

"Our GoFundMe page has already secured a few thousand euro. People are responding to the call for help which is great," he said.

If you want to help save Bád Eddie the local committee say you can make a donation at:

https://ie.gofundme.com/f/bad-eddie?fbclid=IwAR2J-h0klshN2YNNz6UyZxd3H-gKHWXDk2GEmf22ABmzI5bstMwF49gOpNQ