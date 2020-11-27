Contact

WATCH: Daniel serenades the winner of Mary from Dungloe (1992)

#FlashbackFriday checks out the amazing video from the 1992 Mary from Dungloe Festival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

#FlashbackFriday this week is back in time and an amazing video from the 1992 Mary from Dungloe Festival.

Beautiful scenery, a pageant, family values and Daniel O’Donnell all come together in a small Donegal town for the annual Mary From Dungloe Festival.

Now a central fixture in the Donegal social calendar, the festival is also a major boost for the local economy. 

Daniel O'Donnell is also in attendance, having attended the festival since he was a child, the Kincasslagh native has been involved with it for many years, and serenades the winner at the pageant with the 'Mary from Dungloe' song following her crowning.

Paula O’Reilly from County Monaghan was chosen as the 1992 Mary From Dungloe. 

This episode of ‘Summer Journeys’ was broadcast on 4 August 1992.

Check it out and we would love to hear your comments.

 

#FlashbackFriday #MaryfromDungloe #Donegal #DanielO'Donnell

 

Video: Paddy Barry

