Hundreds of bikers turned out today (Saturday) for an Inishowen 100 charity motorbike run to support Fiona Donohoe who is seeking justice for her son, Noah (14).

Inishowen's Amanda Doherty, her son, Matthew, and her sisters, Zoe Marron and Elizabeth Doherty, were on hand in Clonmany to encourage and cheer on the bikers as they made their way through the village to Ballyliffin.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Amanda said it would be great to raise more awareness about the case, "for Fiona, Niamh and of course, wee Noah".

Noah went missing from his home in South Belfast on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Following days of searches, Noah's remains were found in a storm drain in North Belfast, on June 27, 2021.

The bikers met at the old Customs House in Bridgend at noon and pulled out at 1.00pm. They were supporting DS Solutions Scotland 4 Peak Challenge, in aid of The Noah Donohoe Foundation.

According to the Foundation's website: "Noah was a boy with many academic, sporting and artistic talents alongside a huge generosity of spirit.

His Mum Fiona has set up the Noah Foundation in his memory; a foundation to support children from all communities across Northern Ireland in as many diverse ways as possible. There is no limit to what any child can achieve given the right opportunity. Noah's passion for life and learning will live on through this foundation."