Watch: Dolphins continue to book their holidays in Donegal

When the dolphins heard that Donegal was the best place on the planet to visit, it was decided by the International Council of Dolphins that the majestic waters off the north west coast and Donegal were just perfect.

And as part of their endearing gratitude and thanks to the good folks of the county and the many many visitors that are descending upon our coastal shores, they have been more than ready to allow themselves to be videoed and have their photographs taken.

Indeed Donegal dolphins have taken up where the late lamented Fungi the dolphin in Kerry left off.

These particular group of dolphins, which we reckon must be a pod, which is a group of more than twelve, were videoed by Dillon O'Regan and some McGowan relations, on the water.

The dolphins were swimming between Mountcharles and St. John's Point.

Teelin, Killybegs and those taking trips out to the cliffs of Sliabh Liag have also been witnessing some amazing scenes from one of the most beautiful creatures on the planet, with a very special bond between themselves and humans.