Watch: Republic of Ireland and Everton star's words of support for Donegal teenager who suffered horrific double leg-break

Republic of Ireland and Everton star Séamus Coleman has shown his support for a Donegal teenager who picked up a nasty injury during a schools soccer final.
Shay McLaughlin, a student at Crana College in Buncrana, suffered a double-leg break - just like Coleman did a few years ago.
Coleman knows all about the pain and trauma of a leg break and his words of encouragement have been warmly received.
The school posted the video up on social media.
