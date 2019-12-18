Watch: Memories of major half-marathon in Donegal - entries for 2020 open tomorrow

Entries open tomorrow, Thursday 19th December 19th, for the seventh annual Strabane Lifford Half Marathon.

The popular event will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 with the 13.1 mile route taking in Strabane and Lifford.

The event is capped at 1,200 participants and is expected to be a sell-out. Last year's event (as can be seen in this video clip) was a great success.

It has a 9.30 am start at Meeting House Street in Strabane, and then goes through the town before heading out over the border into Lifford.

After going south along the N15 towards Castlefin, runners will go back across the River Finn and into Clady and then onto the Urney Road before going back into the town with the finish at the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.

This cross border event is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council in conjunction with Lifford Strabane AC.

For more details see HERE