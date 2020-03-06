WATCH: Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett gives his thoughts on the Eirgrid Ulster U-20 Football Championship Final

Donegal are all set for Saturday's Eirgrid Ulster U-20 Football Championship Final against Tyrone in Clones. Throw-in is 3.00 pm.

In the quarter-final, Donegal overcame the title holders Monaghan and then defeated Down in the semi-final.

Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett is well pleased with his side's performance to date. At the pre-match press-conference, he spoke about Donegal's progress to date, and gave his thoughts on the final.