WATCH: Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett gives his thoughts on the Eirgrid Ulster U-20 Football Championship Final

Contact
Donegal are all set for Saturday's Eirgrid Ulster U-20 Football Championship Final against Tyrone in Clones. Throw-in is 3.00 pm.
In the quarter-final, Donegal overcame the title holders Monaghan and then defeated Down in the semi-final.
Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett is well pleased with his side's performance to date. At the pre-match press-conference, he spoke about Donegal's progress to date, and gave his thoughts on the final.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The panel of industry experts who attended a screening of the Story of Water in Letterkenny IT this week as part of Engineers Week 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.