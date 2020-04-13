Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: FAI to launch online coaching programme today

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Football Association of Ireland will, this morning Monday April 13, at 11am, launch a new FAI Grassroots channel with an FAI Homeskills programme as young footballers all across the country remain in lockdown.

Football is staying home until May 5 at the earliest and the new FAI Homeskills programme will offer coaching tips for young players.

Produced in association with the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland and FAI Schools, the first week of tips will be hosted by new Ireland coach Keith Andrews.

Women’s Football Development Officer Pearl Slattery conducts the daily online coaching session with a series of tips coordinated by FAI Development Officers.

The series will run daily from Monday to Friday at 11am, with FAI prizes awarded to the best online videos posted by participants.

Interim FAI Deputy CEO Niall Quinn has already produced his own social media videos to promote the new FAI Homeskills programme.

“People will see all sides of my game across social media – the good, the bad and the ugly!” Niall told FAI.ie

“It’s very important that we offer our young players something to keep them involved with football during this lockdown and FAI Homeskills is the perfect vehicle.

“We are hosting the FAI Homeskills programme on our new FAI Grassroots channels and I encourage all players, parents, clubs and stakeholders to get involved.

“Irish football will be back on the pitch someday soon but in the meantime this is a great opportunity for young players to work on their skills with FAI coaches.

“Keith Andrews and Pearl Slattery have done a great job with the first week’s set of skills and our Grassroots department and Development Officers have put a quality programme together.

“I’m looking forward to seeing videos sent to us from all over the country. I am sure the standard will be way higher than my efforts – I don’t think Stephen Kenny will be asking me to get my boots back on any day soon.”

FAI Homeskills will be available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.facebook.com/ FAIGrassroots
https://twitter.com/ faigrassroots
https://www.instagram.com/ faigrassroots/

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie