WATCH: Full round-up of golf in Donegal - reports and photos from clubs around the county

Cruit

Great to have our Clubhouse and Golf course open again and see so many golfers out enjoying themselves.

We had some super weather the last few weeks and things are starting to look good.

We have a lot young keen golfers at moment and it's very encouraging to see.

Already some of our new lads are showing great improvement and in prize circles.

This weekend we had our new Lady councillor, Noreen mc Garvey competition, and scoring was very impressive on Saturday, with two of our new members taking 1st and 2nd prize. So well done Chris Greene and Cathal Rodgers and all prize winners.

Cllr. Noreen McGarvey 4th & 5th June 2020: 1st - Christopher Greene (21) 44pts; 2nd - Cathal Rodgers (22) 43pts BOT; 3rd - Joseph Doherty (12) 43pts; 4th - Brendan Boyle (11) 40pts; F9 - Gary Boyle (12) 21pts; B9 - Alan Cowley (15) 21pts. Par 68. CSS Sat - 66 (38pts) & Sun - 70 (34pts)

Thank you Noreen for all the lovely prizes.

Keep enjoying the good weather and look out for our 18 hole Open Stableford every Wednesday, €10 members and €15 visitors.

Stay safe and enjoy your golf.



Dunfanaghy

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke, Saturday 4th July: 1st Kay Wilson (24) 67 Nett

2nd Michele Wilson (25) 68 Nett BOT

3rd Olivia Moore (14) 68 Nett BOT

Front Nine: Barbara Eakin (15) 31.5 Nett

Back Nine: Sadie Marie Curran (22) 35 Nett BOT

Twos: Robyn McConnell 9th; Sadie Marie Curran 13th. CSS: 69 Nett

Gents Open Single Stableford, Saturday 4th July:

1st Conal Kervick (17) Enniscorthy 41 pts BOT

2nd Padraig O'Dochartaigh (4) Gweedore 41 pts BOT

Gross: James T Sweeney (6) 34 pts

3rd Oisin Treacy (19) 41 pts BOT

Front Nine: Michael Kervick (19) Enniscorthy 21 pts

Back Nine: Ben Smith (11) 23 pts. CSS: 37pts



Rosapenna

Peggy Boyce: It is with great sadness we learned that Peggy Boyce passed away over the weekend, wife of Honorary Member, Patrick J Boyce, mother of Shaun and Louis both of whom captained Rosapenna Golf Club. Peggy served as Lady Captain in 1978 and played regular golf until only a few years ago. Our condolences to the Boyce family.

Competition Results

The Gents Singles on Sunday the 6th of July was won by David Ladley (25*) with 36pts, the runner up was Martin McBride (13*) with 34pts and third place was Denis Harkin (14*) with 33pts bot. Many thanks to all the members that supported the Members Week played over both championship links last week.

Golf Fees

All staged payments were to be completed in full on July 1st, all members are kindly asked to settle their subscription in full as soon as possible.

Club Competitions

Club competitions will resume this coming weekend. The entry fee for a standard club competition will be €8.00 moving forward with all Golfer of the Year events priced at €10.00. Members can book tee times for all competitions via the BRS App by selecting the competition from the dashboard. All club entry fees are to be paid by card where possible.

Terry Casey Memorial

The Terry Casey Memorial will take place this coming Saturday the 11th of July. It will be a 27 hole event with 8 players qualifying from the morning 18 holes over the Sandy Hills Links (last card 1.20pm) to play a further nine holes in the Valley from 6.00pm. Tee times open via the BRS App from Wednesday morning.

Captains Day 2020

Mrs Anne McKeague & Mr Barry McMenamin will hold their respective Captains Day's on Saturday the 18th of July, both over the Old Tom Morris Links. There will be refreshments after nine holes for all players and a drink on the patio after 18 holes. A low key presentation of prizes will take place on the 18th green at the conclusion of play. Sign up details & C-19 restrictions will be emailed next week.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay

All first round ties must be completed by this coming Friday the 10th of July, any ties not completed will be tossed. The draw was published on Thursday June 11th.

TEam Golf

All Donegal inter club competitions can now be contested with all GUI events taking place from Monday July 20th. Good luck to the Over 50's team who play Letterkenny this coming Friday the 10th & good luck to the Minor League team who play North-West on Saturday the 11th. Both are single leg ties with teams split over both venues.

Nine & Dine

The first Nine & Dine event will take place this Thursday the 9th over both the Strand Nine & Valley Nine from 5.00pm. It is a mixed event played over 9 holes in a champagne scramble format to include a main course immediately after in the Golf Pavilion. The member entry fee is €15.00 per player to include prizes. All groups tee off between 5.00 & 5.40pm from both tees. Sign up via The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000.

Golfer of the Year

The 2020 Golfer of the Year has been reduced to 6 qualifying events from an original 10 with two taking place this month, Captains Day (Sat 18th) & Seiko Series Day 1 on Sunday the 26th. The entry fee to the G.o.Y events is €10.00 per player.

Upcoming Events

Thursday 9th - Nine & Dine (9 holes from 5.00pm)

Saturday 11th - Terry Casey Memorial (Sandy Hills & Valley)

Sunday 12th - Club competition

Tuesday 14th - Ladies & Gents Open Singles (SHL)

Thursday 16th - Nine & Dine (9 holes from 5.00pm)

Saturday 18th - Ladies & Gents Captains Day (G.o.Y)

Sunday 19th - Club competition

Gaoth Dobhair

The long layoff from competitive golf did not prove to be any obstacle for young Seán Sweeney (6) who scorched around the Magheragallon links last Saturday in 4 under par to record a great score of 46 points to win the North West Auto Factors sponsored competition. He covered the front nine in 5 under and it looked like a new course record was on. However it was not to be and he had to settle for a share of the course record.

Seán was followed home by his cousin Cian Ó Fearraigh also playing off 6 handicap with a one under round for 43 points. The Gross prize went to Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4) who went around in level par for 36 gross. Third place went to Micheál óg Ó Dochartaigh (18) with 42 points. The Category prize went to Philip Mc Darby (23) with 40 points and the nines went to Tomas Diver (15) and Anthony Doherty (8) with 22 pts each respectfully.

Is Iad Siopa Mhicí a bhéas ag déanamh urraíocht ar chomórtas na deireadh Seachtaine seo. Iarrtar ar dhuine ar bith atá ag smaoineadh an comórtas a imirt Dé Sathairn cuimhneadh go bfhuil an chead Tí curtha in áirithe dó chluiche Minor League ón 2.30 go dtí 3.30 in eadan B & S.

Good luck to JP gallagher and his minor League team who play Ballybofey and Stranorlar on Saturday with 2 matches away and 3 at home starting at 2.30pm.

The timesheet for Lá An Uachtaráin Pól Ó Rabhartaigh on the 25th July is available on the Club V1 members app and is filling up fast.

Members are reminded that everyone must use this app to book their golf from now on with no exceptions.

The Members weekly 9 hole competition continues every week playable Tuesday to Friday Inclusive.



Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

After a very long sojourn in the shadows of Covid 19, it was a treat for any golfer to get back to the game even without the competitive edge but last week all club golfers across the country breathed a huge sigh of relief when they were given the go ahead to play in their Club Competitions once more but still with strict rules and regulations in place.

Scoring at Gweedore was excellent for the first Competition which was kindly sponsored by Lady Captain, Edel Ui Rabhartaigh and Marion Curran and the player on form was Kitty Doherty when she returned 39 points to have her handicap further adjusted, well done Kitty from all the ladies. Taking second spot was the steady Kathleen Rodgers with 37 pts and 3rd place was won by Brid Kearney with 36 pts.

This Friday the Gweedore ladies travel to Rossapenna to meet the Downings ladies in their first round of the Maura O'Donnell Trophy, it will be a bit different this year but always an enjoyable experience, best of luck to the team!

Fixtures will be announced on a weekly basis from now on so please keep a look out on the Club Watsapp for further details



Dunfanaghy Ladies

Great to see so many of our Ladies back out enjoying their golf again after lockdown. Thanks to Eilish, Margaret and Deborah for organising some fun golf to keep us amused prior to the commencement of our club competitions.

Tuesday the 30th June did see a resumption of our competitions and some great scores were returned. 1st Pauline Smyth with 39pts. 2nd Olivia Moore 33pts.

Saturday the 4th July was the John Roarty Shield the first of our stroke competitions. 1st Kay Wilson 67nett 2nd Michelle Wilson 68 nett bot. 3rd Olivia Moore 68nett. 1st9 Barbara Eakin 31.5 nett. 2nd9 Sadie Marie Curran 35nett bot. Well done to all the winners.

Open week is fast approaching and there is plenty of competitions for Ladies to play in. Please see our website and local papers for update.

The ladies would like to offer their condolences to our treasurer Caitlin Hegarty on the death of her brother-in-law.

Bundoran

There was a large turnout for the return of GUI Competitions last weekend in Bundoran this was first competition after the return to golf protocol. The good weather on the Saturday seen a large entry with great scoring the poor weather on Sunday had an adverse effect on the entry and the scoring.

The weekends Competition Single Stroke which was kindly sponsored by AIB Ballyshannon the results were 1st Shane Sills 60, 2nd Thomas Treacy 65, 3rd James Sweeney 66, 4th Micheal McCaughey Jr 66 (bot), Gross was won by Mason Collins 67.

This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stableford kindly sponsored by Seamus Evans, Belfast.

The Clubs Annual Open Week takes place from 13th – 17th July

Mon 13th Single Stroke, Sponsored by Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundornan.

Tue 14th Mixed Foursomes, Sponsored by Graham Laird, Ballyshannon.

Wed 15th Singles Stableford, Sponsored by Pearse & Rory O’Neill Newsagents, Ballyshannon.

Thur 16th Ladies Open Day, Sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional.

Fri 17th Singles Stroke, Sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional.

Important Date for you Diary is Donagh Keon’s Captain’s Day which takes place on Saturday 25th July.

Portsalon

Open Week 2020: Hot on the heels of competitive golf returning, we are thrilled to have Portsalon's 2020 Open Week underway from Wednesday 8th July through until Wednesday 15th July. We have a range of competitions daily for ladies and gents priced at just €7 for members and €25 for visitors. Call the Club Shop on 074 9159459 to book a time.

Friday 10th July – Scramble – Gents and Ladies 2-Ball Scramble sponsored by Total Golf

Saturday 11th July – Four-Ball Betterball – Gents and Ladies sponsored by Knockalla Caravan Park

Sunday 12th July – Stableford Gents and Ladies sponsored by Pat O'Neill Building Services

Monday 13th July – Stableford Gents and Ladies sponsored by Keating Amenities

Tuesday 14th July – Singes V Par Gents and Ladies sponsored by AK Golf

Wednesday 15th July – Stableford Gents and Ladies sponsored by Murray Pharmacy Ramelton

Golfer Of The Week – kindly sponsored by Hensey School of Motoring

Return to Golf: Phase 3 Protocol. A reminder to all golfers that Return to Golf Protocols remain firmly in place during Open Week. Please familiarise yourself with these before arriving at the golf course. Some points to remember: maintain social distancing at all times, do note share equipment, exchange scorecards etc, do not remove Flag sticks from the holes, 6" placing in all bunkers. Thanks for your continued co-operation for everyone's safety.

Clubhouse Bar and Restaurant Roisin Gibbons and her staff are now back in action in the bar and restaurant. Booking is essential under government guidelines for the hospitality industry.

Ireland's most scenic golf courses

Portsalon was one of a number of Donegal clubs featured by the Irish Examiner in their list of Ireland's most scenic golf courses recently. Nairn & Portnoo and Cruit Island were alongside Portsalon in the Top 10, whilst Ballyliffin, Murvagh and Rosapenna featured in the Top 20.

Renowned golf scribe Kevin Markham said of our course: "Ballymastocker Strand is one of Ireland's most beautiful Blue Flag beaches. It runs alongside the curse for several holes and on the famous par-four 2nd, you must drive over it, as well as a river, to find fairway. Lough Swilly fills so much of your view, with the Inishowen Peninsula on the other side. Also there is the Dunree Lighthouse, signalling the start of the Urris Hills which ripple across the peninsula.

To the south, and forever in your eye-line because of the course’s layout, Knockalla Mountain rises up and pushes its way out into the lough. The history of the lough, the lighthouses, and the HMS Saldanha, which sank in 1811, all give the views added significance."

Club Matchplay

The Club Matchplay Doubles and Singles events are now firmly underway. A reminder to all players that deadlines must be maintained in order to ensure the smooth running of competitions in this fractured golfing season. Round 2 completion date is 13th July for both singles and doubles matchplay tournaments. All matches to be played off white tees.

Donegal League

Good luck to Cathal Canning and his Donegal League team this Sunday as they face Redcastle in their opening match. After the Covid-19 restrictions halted our lives, many inter-club competitions are on a revised format for 2020 with two-legged ties banished in the short-term. Donegal inter-club competitions (Minor League, Donegal League, Seniors) are all being played on a once-off basis, with the home team hosting three matches and two matches taking place at the away venue simultaneously. All matches are to be finished (extra holes if required, no half-matches) and the outcome will be decided on the day. Credit to the Donegal Golf Committee for their endeavours in ensuring some competitive inter-club team play can take place this season. Portsalon will stage two games on Sunday, with three of Cathal's pairings travelling to Redcastle.

John Sweeney Memorial

Jonathan Gallagher was the winner of the third John Sweeney Memorial held on Saturday 4th July. A field of 128 competed for this coveted trophy held in respect of our former member and it was great to see so many friends and golfing peers of John's on the course. Conditions were largely favourable before rain swept across the links late in the evening. Thanks to our prize sponsors on the day; the Sweeney Family, Carrigart; Tommy Gallagher Injury Management; Enda Kennedy and Portsalon GC for their generosity.

Winner: Jonathan Gallagher (17) - 66

Runner-up: Eamonn McLaughlin (27) - 68

Gross: Enda Kennedy (1) - 72 gross

Third: Shaun Callaghan (13) - 69

Fourth: Aidan Cannon (18) - 70

Ladies Winner: Claire McGonagle (6) - 41 pts

Twos: Paul O'Reilly, Cian Page, Mark Howard, Ronan McClafferty, Claire McGonagle, Deirdre Hensey

Wednesday Open 1st July

Congratulations to young Cian Page who carded a superb round of two-over par gross to win the first Wednesday Open post-Lockdown. The teenager had four birdies on the card and appears to be fast-tracking for a single-figure handicap this summer; fine playing and maybe an early contender for Golfer of the Week during Open Week 2020.

Winner: Cian Page (15) – 49 pts

Runner-up: Liam Walsh (26) – 44 pts

Gross: Jack Patton (5) – 31 gross pts

Third: Michael Molloy (27) – 43 pts

Ladies: Anna Curley (29) – 32 pts

Portsalon Ladies

Open Week 8th to 15th July

Open week competitions are available to both ladies and gents each day with a variety of different formats in play, for more details check out the club’s Facebook or websites or ring the club house on 074-9159459 to book. In addition to these, the Ladies Opens on Friday 10th July is sponsored by Total Golf and Wednesday 15th is sponsored by CCL.

John Sweeney Memorial

Congratulations to all who took part in this very popular competition and to Claire McGonagle who won the Ladies Prize with a fantastic 41 pts, shooting 4 birdies and 9 pars along the way.

Dates for your diaries

Members Competitions will resume on Friday 17th (Alt) and Sunday 19th July, which is the

Members Free Sub Competition (Ladies & Gents), Captains Day, 25th July (Golf & BBQ).

Marie O’Donnell Competition: Portsalon Ladies led by Lady Vice Captain and Team Captain Iris Condron, will play Dunfanaghy in the coming weeks on a home and away basis. Any ladies interested in taking part are asked to contact Iris.

Donegal Shield, Saturday 12th September Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC.

Noreen McConigley hits Hole-in-One at Portsalon

Keen to get back to golf at Portsalon, Noreen McConigley, Hon. Lady Secretary showed that the break from golf did wonders for her game as she recorded a hole-in-one on the par 3, tenth hole in Portsalon in June. Using a 7-iron and hitting the front edge of the green, the ball tracked across the two thirds of the length of the green, looking good all the way and in it went to great applause from her playing partners. This was Noreen’s third Hole-in-One in Portsalon and the second at the tenth hole. A great achievement and looks like there could be a few more to come, as the course is in great condition. Well done Noreen!

The Club has been busy with players enjoying the excellent playing conditions so remember to book on the time-sheet before you play and abide by the Club’s Covid-19 rules and the Return to Play protocols before, during and after your game. #InThisTogether

Cloughaneely

Congratulations to Brian 'Bomber' McGee on winning last Sunday's Singles Competition in difficult conditions. He also won his category in the Tuesday 9 Hole with 21pts great shooting. Rumour has hit he is hitting the ball a mile and playing really well.

Tuesday 9 Hole 7th July: Cat 1 Paul Doherty 20pts; Cat 2 Brian Bomber McGee 21pts; Cat 3 Kenny Macpherson 22pts.

Weekend Results 5th July: 1st: Brian McGee (17) 39pts; Cat 1: Dermot McCallion (8) 36pts BOT; Cat 2: Vincent Collum (14) 32pts; Cat 3: Shane Corless (21) 36pts BOT.

9 Hole Result Friday 3rd July: Cat 1: Cian McGarvey 21pts; Cat 2: Manus McClafferty 20pts; Cat 3: Stephen McCafferty 19pts.

We host Dunfanaghy Golf Club this Saturday 11th July at 3.30pm in the Minor League; best of luck to all the lads.

We host Cruit Island in the Donegal League on Thursday 16th July at 5pm.

In July we have a 9 Hole competition every Tuesday and Friday with re-entry allowed for both Members and Visitors. We run an 18 Hole Singles Stableford Competition open to Ladies and Gents to anyone with a GUI or ILGU card every weekend in July 2020. Entry for Visitors is €15pp at weekends with good timesheet availability and most all-great greens to enjoy!

New Members are welcome for more information on Golf Membership: Tel 074 9165416 or email us. Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.