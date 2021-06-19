Watch: Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin hopes there's more to come following her side's Ulster semi-final win over Cavan

Donegal have a summer of promise following their 6-16 to 1-17 win over Cavan at Breffni Park in the semi-final of the TG4 Ulster Senior Championship.

Team captain Niamh McLaughlin believes there are exciting times ahead with Maxi Curran's team looking forward to the All-Ireland series where they meet both Galway and Kerry, as well as an Ulster final against either Tyrone or Armagh.

She spoke to Alan Foley at Breffni Park ...