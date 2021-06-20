Watch: Naomh Conaill's Leo McLoone glad to get over the line against Gaoth Dobhair

Leo McLoone and his Naomh Conaill team are two from two in the All-County Football League Division 1.
The Glenties-based side defeated Kilcar 2-11 to 0-10 last weekend and followed that up with an impressive 1-13 to 1-7 success over Gaoth Dobhair today. McLoone spoke to Tom Comack afterwards ...
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.