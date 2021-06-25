Video: Finn Harps' Kosovar Sadiki - 'Luck didn't fall our way'

Finn Harps defender Kosovar Sadiki says it was a 'weird game where one decision could change a game' following his side's 1-1 draw against Longford Town tonight.
The visitors went ahead at Finn Park through an Aaron Dobbs goal that looked offside, before Tunde Owolabi levelled for Harps before Barry McNamee missed a second half penalty. Sadiki spoke to Diarmaid Doherty afterwards ...
More News
Court of Appeal temporarily extends the Policy Directive excluding large vessels fishing within 6 miles of coast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.