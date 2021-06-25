Video: Finn Harps' Kosovar Sadiki - 'Luck didn't fall our way'

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Finn Harps defender Kosovar Sadiki says it was a 'weird game where one decision could change a game' following his side's 1-1 draw against Longford Town tonight.

The visitors went ahead at Finn Park through an Aaron Dobbs goal that looked offside, before Tunde Owolabi levelled for Harps before Barry McNamee missed a second half penalty. Sadiki spoke to Diarmaid Doherty afterwards ...

