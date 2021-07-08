WATCH: All the pictures and news from golf clubs around Donegal

Cloughaneely

Congratulations to our Jimmy Bruen team who have now reached the last 8 in Ulster and booked their spot in the quarter final. A massive achievement for a small 9 hole club.

On a wet Sunday afternoon in Ballyconnell we met a very strong Ballycastle GC from Co. Antrim. A very good win for Paul Doherty and Peadar Curran 5&3. The steady Sean O Gallchoir and Chris McCallion produced the goods to win 2up. Both our away teams were defeated. This left it to Mark McGinley and Danny McNulty who were all square playing 18 with the score 2-2. A great putt by Mark secured the win and the 3-2 victory. Thank you to Ballycastle Golf Club for a very sporting match.

Our Over 50s team were narrowly defeated 3-2 last Sunday in very wet conditions. Well done to all the lads for representing the golf club. Good luck to Letterkenny GC in the next round.

Our Minor League win had a narrow win over Cruit Island 3-2. The home draw proved crucial to us. Cruit won both their home games. This meant we had we win all 3 games. A good win for Joe GAA McGarvey and John Murphy 3&2. Shaun McGarvey and Dan Doohan were 1up playing 18 and with Cruit in for par it was Dan Doohan that parred the 18th to secure the win. Patsy McVicar and Stephen McCafferty had a great 2&1 win meaning a 3-2 win overall. Well done to Kenny, Hugo and all the Minor League team on a great start.

Weekend Golf Results - Friday 9 Hole sponsored by Dee's Ladies & Gents Hair Salon; CAT 2: John McGinley (14) 23pts; CAT 3: Michéal Murray (20) 16pts

Singles Stableford 3rd/4th July sponsored by Seamus O'Hanlon: 1st: John Murphy (27) 46pts; 2nd: Conor Gallagher (14) 43pts; 3rd: Stephen McCafferty (23) 40pts.

Our 2021 Golf Open Week runs from Friday 9th to Sunday 18th July see our website or facebook page for full details. Thank you to all our generous sponsors for their continued support. These include Denis Herrity, Shaun Boyce Centra, Danny McNulty, Seamus Danny, James Sweeney Solicitor, Teach Bhillie and Damien Whoriskey, Creeslough Supermarket, Óstán Loch Altan and Thomas McClafferty. Go raibh míle maith agaibh uilig. Beidh fáilte romhaibh chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola!

Owenie Pro's 2021 Captain's Prize is pencilled in for Saturday 24th July more details next week. Bígí slán agus bígí maith dá chéile!

Donegal GC, Murvagh

Wed. Mixed Open; 23/06/2021: Winner: Michael O'Mahoney (Glenlo Abbey)(16) 40pts.; 2nd Shane Mc Crory (Strabane) (18) 37pts.; 3rd Roger Campbell (07) 35pts. (B.O.T); 4th Ciaran Campbell (08) 35pts.; Gross Shaun Meehan (03) 29pts.

Sat/Sun 25/26th June Stableford Club Competition: Winner: Emmett Galagher (35) 37pts (B.O.T); 2nd: Brendan McDermott (10) 37pts; 3rd: John "Greens" Gallagher (18) 36pts; Gross: Tom Geraghty (03) 27pts

Mixed Open: Wed 30th June: Winner: Andy Boland (Portsalon) (13) 40pts; 2nd: Matthew Coyle (Rosapenna) (07) 39pts (B.O.T); 3rd: Tom Morrow (20) 39pts; 4th: Ciaran Teague (14) 39pts; Gross: Shaun Meehan (02) 33pts

Sat/Sun: 3/4th July Sponsored by North West Alarms (stableford): Winner: Denis Kelly (12) 44pts; 2nd: Brendan McDermott (10) 38pts(BOT); 3rd: Robbie Donovan (14) 38pts; 4th: Sen Corry (11) 37pts; Gross: Chris Barber (+3) 33pts

Best Wishes to Lady Captain, Mrs Anne Murray, who will host her Captain's Day on Saturday 10th of July. The Lady Captain's Day Prize for the men will be a 9 hole competition starting at 3:00pm.

Bundoran

The Open Competition Single Stableford on Wednesday 30th June: 1st Eddie Ward 44pts, 2nd Piero Melia 41pts, 3rd Cian McEniff 40pts (BoT).

The weekends Competition Singles Strableford on Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th July and was kindly sponsored by Frizzelle’s Craft Butchers, Bundoran: 1st Patrick Rooney 44pts, 2nd John McIntyre 42pts (BoT), 3rd Jim Gavigan 42pts, 4th Patrick Cassidy 41pts. Gross was won by Liam Bresnahan with 32pts (BoT).

This weekend’s Competition is an open Singles Strableford on Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th July and is kindly sponsored by Seamus Evans, Belfast

OPEN WEEK

Mon 12th Single Stroke, Sponsored by Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundornan.

Tue 13th Mixed Foursomes, Sponsored by Graham Laird, Ballyshannon.

Wed 14th Singles Stableford, Sponsored by Pearse & Rory O’Neill Newsagents, Ballyshannon.

Thur 15th Ladies Open Day, Sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional.

Fri 16th Singles Stroke, Sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional.

Sat 17th Champagne Scramble (Mixed), Sponsored by Cosgroves Supervalu, Bundoran

Sun 18th Singles Stableford, Sponsored by Express Spar/Filling Station, Bundoran

Open Week competition entry is €25.00 for Non-Club members and €5.00 for Club members

Please note the last time of entry for each day is 5.30pm

IMPORTANT DATES FOR DIARY

Deirdre Mulligan’s Presdent Day which takes place on Saturday 24th July

Josephine McGurran’s Ladys Captains Day which takes place on Saturday 14th August

Gerald McGloin’s Captains Day which takes place on Saturday 28th August with Playoff on Saturday 4th September

SPECIAL WEDENSDAY OPEN

Wednesday 4th August the Club is holding a special open 18 hole Singles Stableford competition, which is a fundraising event for our member Mason Collins who is departing on a golf scholarship to the United States in August.

Gaoth Dobhair

The Green Machine that is Tony Gallagher (pictured below) showed his fellow countrymen at the Euros how to score. Tony had a great week on the fairways in Machaire Gathlán when he won the Seniors competition during the week and then followed that up by winning the Philip Mc Bride sponsored single stroke competition at the weekend. He was pushed all the way by James M Sweeney (12) also on 64. Third place went to Micheál Mhicí Ó Gallchóir (19) with 65 and the gross went to Jason Mc Bride (5) with 74. The nines went to neil Paul Whoriskey (20) and John P Diver (27) with 29 and 31 respectively. Míle buíochas once again to Philip Mc Bride for his continued generous sponsorship.

Next weekend’s Single Stableford competition will be sponsored by Mc Clafferty’s Eurospar Gort a’ Choirce. The top five in this competition will qualify for the Captains shootout on the 30th July, and the top five in the Manus Mc Clafferty (Chicago) sponsored Competition on the weekend of the 24th/25th July will also qualify.

The Seniors results during the week were as follows: 1st Tony Gallagher 44 pts. Cat 0-20 Pól Ó Rabhartaigh 37 pts, and Cat 21+ Charlie Boyle 42 Pts. The seniors competition continues every Tuesday and Thursday and is Open to members and visitors aged 55 and over.

Club Classic: The RAP/ PROAMPAC sponsored Annual Club Classic will take place on Saturday 17th July and members can book on line on the ClubV1 app. Visitors can book by calling Peadar on 087 054 4258.

Inter club competitions: The first Tee is reserved on Saturday 10th July at 2.30 pm for our Minor League teams home match against Bundoran GC. We wish team Captain Nigel Ferry and his team all the best.

The Barton Shield team under the Captaincy of Cathal Óg Ó Gallachóir take on meet Antrim GC on Sunday 11th July at 1.30 pm. Cathal Óg himself and Cian Ó Fearraigh play away in Antrim and Hugh Ó Gallchóir and Michael O’ Dwyer will play at home. We wish them all the best on the day.

Golf Óige continues every Sunday at 4 pm. Its good to see so many young boys and girls taking an interest in the game.

Captain's Day: Club Captain Jerry Mc Clafferty has a busy schedule for the week leading up to his Captains Day on the 31st July. Tee time can be booked online and it is filling up fast. The week's lineup is as follows.

Sunday 25th July GOLF Óige Play for Captains Prize.

Tues 27th Seniors Competition (Tuesday only)

Wedensday 28th Captains Prize to the Ladies

Thursday 29th 4Ball Scramble Fir/ Mná or mixed (11 holes)

Friday 30th Captain's shootout.

Saturday 31st Captain's Prize to the Men.



Letterkenny Ladies

The first major of the year, the Voucher competition took place on Tuesday 22nd June. With no end to the higher scores, Maria McGill (37) took the main prize with a fabulous score of 65. With another great round, Patricia McBrearty (44) finished with 68 to finish second. Maura Cavanagh (39) and Angela Kilgallen (20) both shot 70 BOT to finish third and fourth respectively. Bridget McClafferty (34) took the front nine prize shooting 32 BOT and Elaine Russell (20) took the back nine prize scoring 35.

Well done to Team Captain Angela Bradley and her mixed foresomes team who beat Portrush on Sunday 4th July, despite the miserable weather! Good luck in the next round!

The Revive Active Fourball team are due to play Dunmurray on Friday 9th July. Good luck Monica and team!

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

Many thanks to Donegal Shores Hygiene and Catering who sponsored last week’s competition for the Ladies. Kathleen Doherty was the Lady on form coming in with a brilliant score of 40 points. Maith thú a Kitty! She was closely followed by Bríd Uí Chearnaigh who was in second place with 38 points. A point further back was Lady Captain Marian Curran. Anne Curran scored 18 points to take the Front 9 and Bríd Mhic Cumhaill took the Back 9 with 19 points. Comhghairdeachas leis na buaiteoirí uilig.

Next Wednesday 14 July we will host our first Open competition with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Research. We would love to welcome Ladies from other clubs to the beautiful links at Machaire Gathlán. The course is in great condition and a credit go the Greenkeeping Team. An enjoyable day out is on the cards for all if the sun shines.

Dates for the diary for Open Competitions are Wednesday 13 August and Wednesday 8 September. Entry is Visitors €15 – Members €8. Visitors text 087 2676782 to book a time.

The Gaoth Dobhair Ladies will make the short journey to Cloich Cheann Fhaola on Sunday 11 July for the Lady Captain Marian Curran’s outing. Looking forward to a good day out on our neighbouring Course. Tee is booked from 12.45

Don’t forget the Club Classic will be held on Saturday 17 July. It is open to both members and visitors. Visitors can book a time by contacting 087 0544258.

Ladies will play for Captain Jerry McClafferty’s Prize on Wednesday 28 July with the Men’s Competition the following Saturday 31 July.

The Captain will host an 11 hole 4 Ball Mixed Scramble on Thursday 29 July. We wish Captain Jerry the very best for a successful week and thank him for his co-operation during his 2nd consecutive year on duty as Club Captain. Comhghairdeachas leat agus ádh mór ort.

Dunfanaghy

July Monthly Medal - Stroke - Sunday 4th July: 1st Sam Hegarty (14) 62; 2nd Michael McColgan Jnr (14) 67 BOT; Gross: John McNulty (8) 75; 3rd Lucas Wood (10) 67 BOT. Front Nine: Paul Burton (10) 32 BOT. Back Nine: Daniel McLaughlin (18) 34 BOT

Lady President's Prize to Gents - Saturday 3rd July: 1st Lindsay McCorkell (16) 45 pts; 2nd John P McGrath (12) 43 pts; Gross: Daniel McColgan (3) 37 pts; 3rd Luke Walsh (22) 42 pts. Front Nine: Charlie McAleese (19) 21 pts BOT. Back Nine: Michael Cannon (7) 25 pts

​Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 30th June: 1st Tommy Friel (21) 45 pts; 2nd Bernard McGlade (15) 44 pts; Gross: Niall Carroll (+1) Athlone 41 pts; 3rd Michael T Coyle (32) 42 pts. Front Nine: Daniel McLaughlin (20) 24 pts. Back Nine: Eugene Gallagher (15) 23 pts

Rosapenna

Gents Competition Results: The Shop Sweep played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Wednesday the 30th of June, was won by Mark Bradley (24.1) with 41pts, the runner up was Michael Herraghty (17.5) with 40pts. Two's - Paddy Ban McClafferty. Entries - 17pax.

The Resort Gents Singles played over the Sandy Hills Links on Saturday the 3rd was won by Matthew Coyle 8* with 39pts. Two's - Shaun Boyce.

The Mulroy Cup (Golfer of the Year) played for on Sunday the 4th was won by Peadar Boyce 12* with 44pts bot. The runner up was Conor McMenamin 10* with 44pts. The gross winner was Brendan Roache 8* with 34 gross pts. Third place was John (Jnr) McClafferty 20* with 43pts bot. The front nine winner was Albert Strain 22* with 21 pts bot and the back nine winner was Brian Garrity 19* with 24pts. Two's - D Sweeney, G Toye, K Gallagher, B Boyce, D Ward, J McClafferty, B McMenamin x 2, C McMenamin, T McMenamin, P Boyce & M Bradley Snr. Entries - 61 pax.

*Played from the blue tee in the multi-tee competition receiving two additional strokes (difference in the course rating between the blue tees & white tees) to your playing handicap.

Golfer of the Year: After three events the top of the Golfer of the Year table is as follows - Peadar Boyce 19pts; Brendan Roache Jnr 17pts; Pete McBride Snr 12pts; Martin McDermott 11pts; Enda Kennedy 11pts; Conor McMenamin 11pts; Tony Carr 10pts; Seamus Gallagher 10pts

The next Golfer of the Year event is scheduled for Sunday July 18th. A full points table is posted on the members notice board in the front foyer of the Golf Pavilion.

Saturday Golf: All ladies will book their Saturday competitions tee times via the competitions section of the BRS App, all available times will be bookable via the App. No additional tee times will be available over the phone or via the Golf Shop. Through the summer months there will be a Saturday Singles (Multi Tee format - Blue or White tees) on the Sandy Hills Links for Gents, open to members & their guests only. The entry fee will be €10.00 per member & €50.00 per guest to include the two's competition. This will also be bookable via the competitions section of the BRS App.

Team Golf: Well done to the Barton Shield team who beat Galgorm Castle by 1 hole in the second round of this years championship. Rosapenna now face Letterkenny on Tuesday the 13th of July with one match at home and one match away. Congratulations to the Mixed Foursomes team who beat Narin & Portnoo 4-1 in the first round of this years competition. Rosapenna will now play Bushfoot in round two. Commiserations to our Minor League team who lost to Murvagh in round one of this years competition. The split venue match ended 2.5-2.5 with Rosapenna losing on tie holes.

Club Matchplay 2021: Both the Singles & Doubles Matchplay draws have now been made, and have been circulated via the weekly Club Notes, and there is also a hard copy displayed on the members noticeboard. The deadline for round one in both competitions is Monday 19th July (there will be no extensions). Both parties are encouraged to get in touch ASAP to arrange same, it is not solely the responsibility of the player(s) on the top of the draw.

Rosapenna Ladies

All ladies will book their Saturday competitions tee times via the competitions section of the BRS App, all available times will be bookable via the App. No additional tee times will be available over the phone or via the Golf Shop.

Once again, despite Team commitments, the weekly competitions are keenly contested and last Saturdays competition was kindly sponsored by Galanta Gifts, Downings. Well done to Celine Bradley (23) who was the runaway winner with a fantastic score of points on 44 points, with Cecilia Doran (28) in runner up spot with 38 points. Third prize was won by Sheila Breen (14) with 37 points. Lady Captain Cliona Murphy (32) won the front nine with 21 points while Sandra Carr (22) won the back nine also with 21 points. Congratulations everyone and fantastic scoring all round.

Next Saturday's competition will also be Stableford on the Old Tom Morris Course when we play the annual Terry Casey Memorial, kindly sponsored by Pauline McManus. The nine hole competitions continue on Thursdays or Saturdays after 3pm. However, due to the extremely busy season at Rosapenna, play will be restricted to 3 balls only on Saturday to avoid slow play, and as always, all play must be booked via the Resort BRS System in the allocated time slots only. Please adhere strictly to these conditions, and be mindful and courteous to all other golfers on the course during these extremely busy times. Covid restrictions are still in place, and golfers are reminded to adhere to current guidelines and wear a Face mask when entering the Pavilion.

On the team front, the Club Mixed Foursomes Team were victorious on Saturday 3rd July, against a strong Nairn & Portnoo Club, and we wish them every success in the next round. On Sunday, the ladies fielded a team in the first round of the Maire O’Donnell foursomes competition., ioronically again against Nairn & Portnoo, at home in atrocious weather. Well done to all concerned who secured 3 matches and several holes heading into the away fixture before the end of the month.

July - Saturday 10th - Terry Casey Memorial, 27 holes (Sandy Hills Links & Valley)

Sunday 11th - Gents Singles

Wednesday 14th - Shop Sweep

Saturday 17th - Gents Singles SHL (Members & Guests)

Sunday 18th - Gents Singles (Golfer of the Year)

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Tuesday 29th June was an 18-hole stableford competition. 1st Pauline Smyth with a good score of 39pts. Saturday the 3rd of July was the President’s prize to Ladies.

1st Maggie Logue (26) 41Pts; 2nd Amanda Witherow (27) 39Pts; 3rd Eilish Walsh (28) 38Pts; 1st9 Margaret Witherow (18) 21Pts; 2nd9 Robyn McConnell (15) 21 pts

Nice to see Maggie Logue featuring again good to see you back Maggie. Well done to all the winners. This Saturday is the captain’s prize to Ladies and the following Saturday the 17thJuly is a dual Presidents’ Day. Timesheet is in operation.

Portsalon

Open Week 2021

Portsalon's 2021 Open Week runs from July 7th -14th. Full details of Open Week are available via the club's social media and in the Shop. All Open Week fixtures can now be booked via BRS or calling the shop on 074 9159459.

Open Week Fixtures

Thursday 8th July: Donegal Hospice Charity Day – Gents & Ladies 2 Person Scramble

Friday 9th July: Gents Singles Stroke sponsored by Total Golf

Saturday 10th July: Gents & Ladies 4BBB sponsored by Knockalla Caravan Park

Sunday 11th July: Gents Singles Stableford sponsored by Pat O'Neill Building Services

Monday 12th July: Gents & Ladies Singles Stableford sponsored by Keating Amenities

Tuesday 13th July: Gents & Ladies Singles V Par sponsored by Conor & Odhran McGettigan

Wednesday 13th July: Gents & Ladies Singles Stableford sponsored by Letterkenny Driving Range

Golfer of the Week sponsored by AK Golf

Restaurant Open for take-away / outdoor dining

The restaurant at Portsalon Golf Club re-opened last weekend for outdoor dining and takeaways. Roisin Gibbons and her staff will be on hand to serve your needs in line with current government guidelines on a limited bases. Please check opening times on 074 9192665 before travelling. No bookings are being taken, tables are allocated first-come, first-served. Takeaway orders can be given on the number above.

Team Golf: Note to all team captains, please send results/fixtures/news/updates to: admin@portsalongolfclub if you would like to have them included in notes/on social media. Team photos etc. are welcome too.

Congratulations to Donal Callaghan Snr and his Ulster Cup team as they squeezed past Fintona GC on Sunday past. Despite monsoon-like conditions, they were able get eke out three wins from four on home soil, while Gerard Duffy collected the all-important victory in Omagh.

John Sweeney Memorial: We had more than 130 golfers on the course on Saturday for the John Sweeney Memorial event and it was John Boyle that added his name to the list of winners on the sparkling trophy with a nett score of 68, enough to win on the break-of-tie.

Thanks to the Sweeney family for their kind prize sponsorship and well done to all the prize winners on the day.

Gents Stableford – Wednesday 30th June: Winner: Niall Fitzgerald (31) – 40 pts; Runner-up: Kyle Black (29) – 39 pts; Gross: Ryan McGettigan (2) – 36 gross pts; Third: Martin Duffy (20) – 38 pts.

John Sweeney Memorial – Saturday July 3rd; Winner: John Boyle (26) – 68 BOT; Runner-up: Ronan Sweeney (25) – 68; Gross: Ryan McGettigan (2) – 73 gross; Third: Desmond Doherty (13, Ballyliffin) – 69 ; Ladies: Deirdre Hensey (21) – 38 pts

Gents Stableford – Sunday July 5th: Winner: Gerard Dorrian (17) – 39 pts; Runner-up: Pascal Cullen (6) – 38 pts BOT; Gross: Ryan McGettigan (1) – 32 gross pts; Third: Dave Hughes (17) – 38 pts

Portsalon Ladies

Trish Bradley wins Member Competition: Trish Bradley's steady form of late has finally paid off as she took the honours in last week's members competition, shooting a round of 37 points to edge out Pamela Clinton, 36pts. Plenty more to come! Well done ladies!

The first of the Majors is on its way! Mr Captain, Stephen Connolly, has the honour of hosting the first of the clubs majors with his Captains Day on Saturday 24th July.

Play in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness: Portsalon Members are invited to take part in Captains, Iris and Stephen's Play in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness 3-ball Scramble on Friday 30th July. €50 per team (including food) with timesheet in operation.

Open Week Events

July Monthly Competitions are ongoing

Portsalon’s Open Week starts this Wednesday 7th to 14 July includes:

08 July – Ladies & Gents 2 Ball Scramble, Donegal Hospice Charity Day

09 July - Ladies Open sponsored by Lennonside Butchers, Ramelton

10 July – Ladies & Gents 4BBB

11 July - Ladies Open sponsored by Total Golf

12 July - Ladies & Gents Singles Stableford

13 July – Ladies & Gents Singles V-PAR

14 July – Ladies & Gents Singles Stableford

Dates for your diary

July Monthly - ongoing. Lady Captains Day, 14th August and Mr Presidents Day, 28th August. Past Captains, 11th September.

The timesheet is in operation and you must be booked in online before arriving at the club. Members are reminded to BOOK the timesheet, REGISTER at the Club shop on arrival and RETURN their completed cards in to the Ladies Locker room.

Naomh Brid Golf Classic

The annual Naomh Brid Golf Classic takes place at Donegal GC (Murvagh) on Friday July 16th.

Surprise Format & Hole In One Prize!! Team of 4 persons: €120 per team. Sponsorship of a tee or green: €50 per tee/green.

If you would like to support this event, please contact Grainne at the Golf Club on 074 9734054, Declan Gallagher on 087 2662340 or Martin Quinn on 087 2622136.

You can book your team online @ www.donegalgolfclub.ie