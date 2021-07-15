WATCH: All the pictures and news from the Golf Clubs around Donegal

Dunfanaghy

Lady Captain's Prize to the Gents - Sunday 11th July: 1st Anthony Gallagher (12) 41 pts BOT; 2nd Conan Brennan (17) 41 pts; Gross: Conor Hanna (2) 37 pts; 3rd John Chambers (9) 40 pts BOT; Front Nine: Adam Mulholland (7) 20 pts BOT; Back Nine: Danny Sweeney (14) 22 pts BOT; Category Prizes: Matthew Martin (22) 45 pts; Luke Walsh (22) 44 pts

Gents Open 4BBB Stableford - Saturday 10th July: 1st - 51 pts Mark Mulholland (15) BPGC, Danny Tracey (17); 2nd - 45 pts BOT, Gary Martin (10), Matthew Martin (22); 3rd - 45 pts BOT Daniel McLaughlin (17), Keelan McGee (10)

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 7th July; 1st David McKinney (24) B&S 42 pts BOT; 2nd James McMullan (13) 42 pts; Gross: Michael Cannon (6) 34 pts; 3rd Leo Wilde (25) BPGC 39 pts; Front Nine: Jude Hargan (19) 23 pts; Back Nine: Christopher Carr (14) 20 pts BOT

Bundoran

The Open Competition Single Stableford on Wednesday 7th July; 1st Alan O’Keeffe 42pts, 2nd Mason Collins 41pts, 3rd Joel Kennedy 40pts.

The weekend Competition Singles Strableford on Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th July and was kindly sponsored by Seamus Evans, Belfast: 1st Brendan McGowan 44pts (BoT), 2nd Rory McGinn 44pts, 3rd Vincent Granaghan 42pts (BoT), 4th Malachy Cullen 42pts (BoT). Gross was won by Mason Collins with 32pts.

This weekend’s Competition is an open Champagne Scramble (Mixed) on Saturday 17th and is kindly sponsored by Cosgroves Supervalu, Bundoran & Sunday 18th is an open Singles Stableford and is kindly Sponsored by Express Spar/Filling Station, Bundoran

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

OPEN WEEK

Thur 15th Ladies Open Day, Sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional.

Fri 16th Singles Stroke, Sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional.

Sat 17th Champagne Scramble (Mixed), Sponsored by Cosgroves Supervalu, Bundoran

Sun 18th Singles Stableford, Sponsored by Express Spar/Filling Station, Bundoran

Open Week competition entry is €25.00 for Visitors and €5.00 for Club members

Please note the last time of entry for each day is 5.30pm

IMPORTANT DATES FOR DIARY

Deirdre Mulligan’s Presdent Day which takes place on Saturday 24th July.

Josephine McGurran’s Ladys Captains Day which takes place on Saturday 14th August.

Gerald McGloin’s Captains Day which takes place on Saturday 28th August with play-off on Saturday 4th September

SPECIAL WEDNESDAY OPEN: Wednesday 4th August the Club is holding a special open 18 hole Singles Stableford competition, which is a fundraising event for our member Mason Collins who is departing on a golf scholarship to the United States in August.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

Donegal Seniors Alliance

Results of the Donegal Seniors Alliance outing to Letterkenny Golf Club on July 5 was: 1st G Dickenson 33 Letterkenny 47; 2nd J Gleeson 22 Letterkenny 42 BOT; 3rd C Morrow 26 Letterkenny 42; 4th E Foy 16 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 41 BOT; 5th B Harkin 27 Letterkenny 41; GROSS M Gallagher 6 Letterkenny 28 GP’s; 6th P Keating 20 Letterkenny 40 BOT; 7th H Mc Cormick 21 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 40 BOT; 8th C Patton 22 Strabane 40; 9th J Blake 12 Letterkenny 39 BOT; 10th M Scanlon 20 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 39 BOT





Gaoth Dobhair

The EUROSPAR sponsored competition was played over the weekend in excellent weather conditions and that was reflected in the scoring. Competition Secretary Peadar Ó Gallchóir (13) went around in 3 over par to return a splendid 46 Pts to take the honours much to the disappointment of Dylan O’ Donnell (23) who had 45 Pts. Anthony Sweeney (18) was third with 42 Pts and the Gross went to Jason Mc Bride (5) with 33 pts. The nines went to Neasán Mac Giolla Bhríde (21) and Micheál Ó Fearraigh (11) with 25 Pts and 22 Pts. Míle buíochas le Mc Clafferty’s EUROSPAR Gort a’ Choirce as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mBliana arís.

Club Classic: The Annual club Classic sponsored by ProAmpac will be played next Saturday 17th July. The timesheet is filling up nicely but there are a few spaces left. If you havent booked your slot yet, do so immediately to avoid being disappointed. Visitors can call Peadar on 087 054 4258 to book a slot.

On Sunday 18th there will be an 18 hole Single Stableford club competition.

Nigel Ó Fearraigh’s Minor League team had a convincing win over Bundoran GC on Saturday. The 3 home teams won all their matches.

Chris Mc Fadden and Cathal Mulligan won 2&1, while Mark Coyle and his big hitting cousin Neil Paul Whoriskey won 5&4 and the anchor team of Martin Kelly and Seán Coyle went a hole further to record their 5&3 win. The two away teams namely Club captain Jerry Mc Clafferty, Michael Barry, Hughie Mc Bride and John P Diver brought their respective matches to the 14th and 16th holes before going down. They will face either Northwest or Narin/Portnoo in the next round.

Cathal Óg Ó Gallachóir’s Barton Shield Team had a good win against Antrim GC on Sunday. At home Hugh Ó Gallchóir and Michael O’ Dwyer recorded an excellent 3 up win, while the away pairing of Cathal Óg and Cian Ó Fearraigh ended all square. They now face Bunrana GC in the quarter final of the North Section on a date to be confirmed.

The Donegal League team under the Captaincy of Declan Mc Bride will take on the might of Letterkenny GC in an away match next Sunday at 3pm. We wish them all the best on the day.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Tuesday 16thJuly was an 18-hole stableford competition. 1st Lynn Wilde (31) 38Pts 2nd Robyn McConnell (16) 36Pts Saturday the 11th July was the Captain’s prize to Ladies. Thank you to the Captain for the beautiful prizes. Our Competition Secretary Eilish was the winner on the day. 1st Eilish Walsh (27) 42Pts; 2nd Sandra McGinley (26) 37Pts BOT; 3rd Cheryl Chambers (18) 37Pts. 1st 9 Janice Doherty (28) 18Pts; 2nd 9 Nikki McCaffrey (21) 21 pts

Well done Eilish and all the winners. This Saturday is our Dual Presidents’day. We wish Alayne and Denis all the best on their big day.

On Sunday, our Ladies take on Bundoran in the 1st Leg of the M.O.D at home.

Portsalon

Open Week 2021

Portsalon's Open Week 2021 draws to a close on Wednesday 14th July after a very successful eight-day festival of golf. The weather has mostly been kind, with some exceptional sunshine over the weekend making for ideal playing conditions. The club are delighted to have hosted plenty visiting golfers from around Ireland during Open Week, alongside many regular faces from neighbouring clubs in Donegal. At the time of going to press, the chase for Golfer of the Week appears to be led by in-form Patrick McGowan who crafted a superb level-par round on Monday afternoon from a ten-handicap. Plenty more prizes still to be had. The club thanks our tremendous array of sponsors for both ladies and gents competitions during Open Week, as it would not be possible without their generous support.

Captain's Prize – Mr Stephen Connolly: Mr Stephen Connolly will host his Captain's Prize on Saturday 24th July. The format for the day will be somewhat different to the traditional event, with no possibility of an indoor evening event. Timesheet is now live on BRS for booking.

Play in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness: Portsalon Members are invited to take part in Captains, Iris and Stephens Play in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness 3-ball Scramble on Friday 30th July. €50 per team (including food) with timesheet in operation.

Team Golf: Note to all team captains, please send results/fixtures/news/updates to: admin@portsalongolfclub if you would like to have them included in notes/on social media. Team photos etc. are welcome too.

Open Week Results - Wednesday 7th July: Stableford sponsored by Ocean Knowledge: Winner: Aidan McCafferty (26) – 45 pts; Runner-up: Gerard Duffy (14) – 44 pts; Gross: Sean Hensey (6) – 34 gross pts; Third: Des Fegan (24) – 43 pts; First Nine: Cathal McGettigan (23) – 23 pts; Second Nine: Michael Molloy (20) – 23 pts; Best Lady: Celia Doran (Letterkenny) – 41 pts

Thursday 8th July: Donegal Hospice Charity Day – Gents & Ladies 2 Person Scramble: Winners: S Kelly & G Kelly (5) – 58; Runners-up: O Friel & L Donlon (6) – 60 BOT; Third: K Boyce and S Nicholl (8) – 60; Fourth: J Harkin & M Campbell (8) – 62

Friday 9th July: Gents Singles Stroke sponsored by Total Golf: Winner: Patrick McGowan (11) – 67 BOT; Runner-up: Dean Shields (16) – 67; Gross: Ryan McGettigan (1) – 72 gross; Third: Finian Ferry (18) – 69; First Nine: Sam Faulkner (10) – 33; Second Nine: Johnny Kelly (19) - 32

Saturday 10th July: Gents & Ladies 4BBB sponsored by Knockalla Caravan Park: Winners: S Nicholl / S Nicholl (18) – 49 pts; Runners-up: B Carlin / M Boyle (27) – 47 pts; Gross: B McGrath / D McMenamin – 37 gross pts; Third: B Thompson / H Thompson (32) – 46 pts

Sunday 11th July: Gents Singles Stableford sponsored by Pat O'Neill Building Services: Winner: John Overend (28) – 43 pts; Runner-up: Aidan Cannon (20) – 42 pts; Gross: Conor Connolly (4) – 31 gross pts; Third: Eunan McGlynn (12) – 41 pts; Visitor: Eugene Ferry (11, North West) – 39 pts; First Nine: Dermot Shields (9) – 22 pts; Second Nine: Liam McBride (28) – 22 pts

Monday 12th July: Gents & Ladies Singles Stableford sponsored by Keating Amenities: Winner: Paddy McGowan (10) – 46 pts; Runner-up: Michael Campbell (15) – 45 pts; Gross: Aidan Kelly (3) – 34 gross pts; Third: Padraic O'Malley (30) – 42 pts; First Nine: Stuart Nicholl (20) – 23 pts; Second Nine: Cathal McGettigan (23) – 23 pts; Ladies: Mary McGuigan (29) – 38 pts

Portsalon Ladies

Portsalon’s Open Week offered plenty of variety and opportunities to play on the banks for the members and visitors alike. Encouraged by exceptional playing conditions and aided by the fine weather, the large numbers playing daily reflected the high standard of play and the scoring retuned each day. Well done to all who took part and in particular to the sponsors, whose invaluable support is much appreciated by all.

Frances takes home the bacon thanks to Lennonside Butchers: Frances Shannon (29) had a sizzling round of golf on Friday 9th July, carding a whopping 46 pts, four points clear of visiting Lady Captain Cliona Murphy from Rosapenna to win the Ladies Open sponsored by Lennonside Butchers, Ramelton.

Friday 9th July – Stableford sponsored by Lennonside Butchers, Ramelton: Winner: Frances Shannon (29) – 46 pts; Runner-up: Cliona Murphy (34) – 42 pts; Gross: Pamela Clinton (12) – 25 gross pts; Third: Bridget McClafferty (34) – 40 pts; Visitor: Nuala McGarrigle (27, Letterkenny) – 36 pts

Claire Ferry's Total Golf: In another high scoring game, Claire Ferry (40pts) edged out Aedeen Conway by a single point to win Sunday 11th July Ladies Open sponsored by Total Golf.

Sunday 11th July – Stableford sponsored by Total Golf, Derry: Winner: Claire Ferry (17) – 40 pts; Runner-up: Aedeen Conway (16) – 39 pts; Gross: Mary Beth McBrearty (15) – 22 gross pts; Third: Sarah Nicholl (19) – 38 pts; First Nine: Kate Gallagher (24) – 25 pts; Second Nine: Mary Barrett (25) – 20 pts

Mr Captain's Prize for Ladies: Mr Captain Stephen Connolly will host his Captains Prize for Ladies on Friday 23rd July in advance of his Captain’s Day on Saturday 24th July.

Play in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness: Portsalon Members are invited to take part in Captains, Iris and Stephens Play in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness 3-ball Scramble on Friday 30th July. €50 per team (including food) with timesheet in operation.

Dates for your diary: July Monthly - ongoing. Lady Captains Day, 14th August, Mr Presidents Day, 28th August. Past Captains, 11th September. The timesheet is in operation and you must be booked in online before arriving at the club. Members are reminded to BOOK the timesheet, REGISTER at the Club shop on arrival and RETURN their completed cards in to the Ladies Locker room.

Rosapenna

Terry Casey Memorial: The Terry Casey Memorial was contested over the Sandy Hills Links & then the Valley 9 on Saturday the 10th. The top 8 to qualify after the 18 holes on the Sandy Hills Links were as follows - 1st - Thomas Doran (19.0) with 43pts bot; 2nd - Seimi Connor (2.6) with 43pts; 1st Gross - Micheal Bradley (1.9) with 35 gross pts; 2nd Gross - John Boyce (9.3) with 30 gross pts; 3rd - Rod Geddes (9.7) with 40pts; 4th - Hugh McBride (19.1) with 39pts bot; 5th - Brian Currie (23.5) with 39pts bot; 6th - Paddy McGuinness (17.7) with 39pts

With a great performance from all 8 players in the Valley the end results were as follows -1st John Boyce (9.3) 42 + 20 = 62pts bot; 2nd Seimi Connor (2.6) 43 + 19 = 62pts; Gross Michael Bradley (1.9) 35 + 20 gross = 55 gross pts; 3rd Brian Currie (23.5) 39 + 22 = 61pts bot; Valley 9 Hugh McBride (19.1) 21pts

Twos - Paul Kelly, Hugo Duggan, Michael Bradley Snr & Sean Boyce.

Many thanks to Pauline McManus who part sponsored the ladies prizes for the Terry Casey Memorial when the 25th anniversary competition took place on Saturday last, 10th July. As has been the norm of late, the competition was keenly contested. This week, the ‘Dunloy’ ladies were way out in front with Liz Dooey (33) scoring a phenomenal 46 points to beat nearest rival and close neighbour Veronica Dowds (23) by 3 shots for second place and they were closely followed by fellow neighbour and last years winner, Laura McKeague (27) with 38 points for third place. The nines were won by in form Members, Cecilia Doran (27) on 20 points and Sharon Bradley (41) also with 20 points BOT. Well done everyone.

Gents Competition Results: The Shop Sweep played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Wednesday the 7th of July, was won by Peter Smyth (12.9) with 39pts. Twos - Thomas McMenamin, Peter Smyth & Aodh MacLaifeartaigh. Entries - 9 pax.

The Four Person Team event played over the new St Patrick's Links on Thursday the 8th was won by S Gallagher, M Gallagher Jnr, M McBride & H McBride with 97pts bot. The runners up were H Duggan, S Doherty, D Sweeney & P Doherty with 97pts. Third place was L Breen, C Allen, T Grindle & I Larkin with 91pts. All prizes are available from the Pavilion Golf Shop for collection.

The club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 11th was won by Shane Doherty (14.4) with 45pts. The runner up was Brian Currie (22.9) with 43pts bot. The gross winner was Chris Breen (3.4) with 35 gross pts. Third place was Kieran Sweeney (7.3) with 43pts. The front nine winner was Gerard McCormack (20.1) with 23pts and the back nine winner was David Ladley (20.6) with 22pts bot. Entries - 47 pax. Twos - Kevin Gallagher Hole in One on hole 2. Brian Currie, Raymond Doody, Michael McBride, Shane Doherty, David Ladley, Iggy Larkin, Barry McMenamin Snr, Enda Kennedy, Matthew Coyle, Chris Breen x 2.

Team Golf: Rosapenna will now play Bushfoot in round two of the Mixed Foursomes on Sunday July 18th, good luck to all involved. Best wishes to the Donegal League team who take on North West this coming Sunday the 18th. Commiserations to our Jimmy Bruen team who lost to Strabane in round two of this years competition. Many thanks to team Captain Peadar Boyce and to all the panel for their efforts.

Junior Golf: Junior Golf lessons in Rosapenna start on Friday July 23rd with Professional coach, Mr Noel Callan. There are 2 groups this year with 12 in each group. Places are fully booked. The date for the very popular Generation Cup event, sponsored by Mrs Mary Devlin, is to be decided on at a later stage. Good luck and many thanks to our Junior Convenors, Mr Hugo Duggan and Mrs Helena McBride for organising the Juniors this year.

Rosapenna Ladies

Next weeks Club stableford competition will also be on the Old Tom Morris Links course and again, all tee times must be booked in relevant slots on the Resort BRS system once it opens on Thursday. The usual 9 hole competition may also be played at any time on Thursday or after 3pm on Saturday. Please note, all players must be registered on the Time Sheet and to comply with current guidelines, one member of each group must always check in with staff at the Pavilion.

July - Saturday 17th - Gents Singles SHL (Members & Guests)

Sunday 18th - Gents Singles (Golfer of the Year)

Wednesday 21st - Shop Sweep

Saturday 24th - Gents Singles SHL (Members & Guests)

Sunday 25th - Club competition

Letterkenny Ladies

The Letterkenny Driving range competition took place on 29th June. Once again, there was no end to the high scores in Letterkenny with Mary Gallagher(47) taking first prize with a fabulous score of 44 points. Hot on her heels was Anne mc Grath (18) with a fantastic score of 43 points to finish second. Siobhan Wherity (45) had 42 points to finish third with Caoimhe Lafferty (23) finishing fourth with 41 points (BOT) The front nine went to Anne Condon(25) with an impressive 24 points and Elaine Russell( 20) took the back nine prize scoring 21 points.

Next up was Magees Pharmacy on Thursday 1st July with more high scores for the Letterkenny ladies. Marian O Sullivan (9) had a very impressive round of golf with four over gross to take first prize with a score of 41 points (BOT) whilst Mary Beth Mc Brearty (15) came in second with 41 points (BOT) Margaret Harvey(35)finished third with 41 points and Caoimhe Lafferty(22) finished in fourth place with 39 points. Front nine went to Mary Mc Nulty (44) with 21 points whilst Pauline Curley (26) took the back nine with 21 points. Congratulations to all the winners.

The Letterkenny ladies continued with their winning form with yet another action packed weekend when, on Sunday, the Revive Active Fourball Team took on Dunmurray under the captaincy of Monica McDonagh. Once again, three matches were secured at home for the Revive Active Fourball Team which was enough to see them through to play to Ballycastle in the next round. A huge thank you is extended to all of the supporters on the day. Best wishes also to the Junior cup team under the captaincy of Anne Cannon who take on Cushendall in the next round and best wishes to the mixed foursome team playing against Omagh next under the captaincy of Angela Bradley.

Cloughaneely

Our 2021 Golf Open Week is underway with great entries over the past few days.

Golf results Friday 9th July 9 Hole Comp sponsored by Denis Herrity; 1st: Martin Terry (15) 26pts 2nd: Dan Doohan (18) 23pts 3rd: Brian Geaney (12) 22pts BOT.

Results from Singles Stableford 10th and 11th July kindly sponsored by Shaun Boyce Centra Falcarragh; 1st: Ger Doran (15) 40pts 2nd: Dermot McCallion (9) 39pts Gross: Mark McGinley (5) 29pts BOT 3rd: Joe McGarvey GAA (22) 38pts BOT 1st 9: Kevin Boyle (19) 22pts BOT 2nd 9: Shaun McGarvey (22) 21pts BOT Visitor: Liam McBride (22, Dunfanaghy) 31pts BOT.

Open week continues until Sunday 18th July see our website or facebook page for details. Thank you to all our generous sponsors for their continued support. These include Denis Herrity, Shaun Boyce Centra, Danny McNulty, Seamus Danny, James Sweeney Solicitor, Teach Bhillie and Damien Whoriskey, Creeslough Supermarket, Óstán Loch Altan and Thomas McClafferty. Go raibh míle maith agaibh uilig.

Congratulations to our Junior Scratch Matchplay team who defeated a very strong Cruit Island team on Tuesday evening. The matches were so close and we just managed a 4-3 win in a nail biting finish. Cruit came out strong and were well up in most matches after 9 holes. Robert Weherly secured the first point for Cruit in Cloughaneely beating our own Chris McCallion on the 18th green. Two further wins away in Cruit for Gillespie & Melly put us under big pressure. Seán Ó Gallchóir won at home 3&2 to Johndy Boyle. The score was 3-1 to Cruit. Danny McNulty had a brilliant win over Gerard Breslin on the 18th away in Cruit to secure the much needed away point. Danny's short game was top notch rumour has it. The score 3-2. At home, Dermot McCallion was 2down after 12 to Chris Walsh. Paul Doherty was 3down after 9 holes to Sean Hyland. We looked down and out. However strong performances by both men in the back 9 meant a very nervy finish. Dermot beat Chris Walsh on the 18th in a very high standard match 1up. Paul Doherty battled hard and was 1up playing 18 and won the last to win 2up. A brilliant and exciting finish. Very well done to all the lads.

We would like to thank Michael Boyle and Cruit Island Golf Club for a very sporting match. A gallant effort by the Cruit lads.

We have two more teams in action this week; away draw in the Donegal League Vs Murvagh on Saturday. We face Carrickfergus GC from Co. Antrim on Sunday in a home draw in the Ulster quarter final of the Jimmy Bruen Shield. Best of luck to all players.

Owenie Pro McGee's big day is on Saturday 24th July. Timesheet now open please book on clubnet and the draw will be made Friday 23rd. More information will be sent out by whatsapp and email to Club Members during the week. Bígí slán agus bígí maith dá chéile!