WATCH: Report and pictures from Lady Captain's Day at Donegal GC, Murvagh

In 2020 when captains Liam Cassidy, Anne Murray and President Paddy O’Reilly took up their posts, one would have never guessed shortly after the Donegal Golf Club Murvagh’s Drive-in, in the spring of 2020 that Covid 19 would strike and their club would be closed down and reopening for a short few summer months
They are now in the unique position of being President and Captains for two years at Murvagh as they had hoped that 2021 would be different. Lady Captain's Day was in their golf club diary for Saturday July 3rd 2021 but when the Government announced that indoor dining would re-commence on July 5th, Lady Captain Anne Murray moved her Lady Captain's Day to 10th July. Unfortunately the opening for indoor dining once again changed. Luckily the weather was lovely on the 10th and all the ladies were able to have a pleasant day of golf and enjoy a lovely meal provided by Paul Kelly’s staff with chef Patricia before going home.
The prize winners returned later in the evening to be presented with their prizes and were as follows: 1st Claire Pasch 39 Pts; 2nd Valerie Kelly 38 Pts; 3rd Lilia Geraghty 36 Pts BOT; Category 1 (Handicap 0-21.9) Dorothy Woods 35 Pts; Category 2 (Handicap 22-26.9) Margaret Buckley 35 Pts ;Category 3 (Handicap 27-31.9) Joan Thomas 34 Pts BOT Category 4 (Handicap 32 and over) Aoife McGarvey Tooher 36 Pts Committee Mairin McCartney 32 Pts Past Captain Mary Walsh 34 Pts Team Captains/Sub Committees Miriam Bennett 34 Pts Front 9 Breid Kelly 20 Pts BOT Back 9 Ann Gillespie 18 Pts Nearest the Pin (5th Hole) Mairin McCartney Longest Drive (9th Hole) Rena Brogan; 9 Hole Competition Mary B Meehan 21 Pts; Mens 18 Hole: Michael Martin 66 Net; Mens 9 hole David Sweeney 21 Pts. Family prizes 1. Ladies: Clodagh O’Donnell; Men: Donal Murray. Close Friends: Ladies Phillipa Mullin; Men Conor Finnegan.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.