WATCH: See all the pics and news from golf clubs around Donegal

Bundoran

The Open Competition Single Stableford on Wednesday 21st July and was kindly sponsored by Simpsons Supermarket, Bundoran: 1st Shane Sills 42pts (BoT), 2nd Martin McCann 42pts, 3rd Noel Hegarty 41pts.

Last weekend we had a very successful President’s Day which was held as a Singles Stableford competition on Saturday 24th July. (See special report and pics on Page 52)

The Sunday 25th July Competition was Singles Stroke which was kindly sponsored by Keown Carpets, Ballyshannon: 1st Charles McGloin (BK) 64 (BoT), 2nd Gavin Quinn 64, 3rd Martin McCann 65, 4th Pat Rooney 67. Gross was won by Mason Collins with 70.

The weekend Competition is an Open Single Stableford which takes place on Saturday 31st July, Sunday 1st August and Monday 2nd August is which is kindly sponsored by George Fagan Tyres and Exhaust, Belfast

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

IMPORTANT DATES FOR DIARY: Josephine McGurran’s Ladys Captains Day which takes place on Saturday 14th August

Gerald McGloin’s Captains Day which takes place on Saturday 28th August with Playoff on Saturday 4th September

SPECIAL WEDNESDAY OPEN: Next Wednesday 4th August there is a special open 18 hole Singles Stableford competition, which is a fundraising event for our member Mason Collins who is departing on a golf scholarship to the United States in August.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

Dunfanaghy

Gents Open Stableford - sponsored by Highland Radio, Sunday 25th July: 1st Martin McBride (16) 41 pts BOT; 2nd Dominic Bogues (13) 41 pts BOT; Gross: Chris Marriot (2) 36 pts; 3rd Jimmy Kelly (19) Armagh 41 pts; 4th Jim McLaughlin (11) 40 pts BOT. Front Nine: Kyle McGarvey (12) 22 pts; Back Nine: Bernard McCaffrey Co. Louth 21 pts BOT

Open 4 Ball Better Ball (any combination), sponsored by The Chambers Family - Saturday 24th July: 1st - 47 pts Gary Martin (9) Fortwilliam, Matthew Martin (16); 2nd - 46 pts Jack Langan (10) Portsalon, Ben Whittley (17) Cliftonville; 3rd - 45 pts Carlos O'Reilly (2), Ciaran Ward (16); 4th - 44 pts Don Sheridan (11), Eugene Gallagher (13)

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 21st July: 1st Sean Duffy Jnr (2) 41 pts; 2nd James McMullan (12) 39 pts; Gross: Cathal Og O'Gallchoir (Scr) G/Dore 35 pts; 3rd Jonny McClintock (13) 38 pts BOT; ​Front Nine: Daniel McLaughlin (18) 23 pts; Back Nine: Liam Hanrahan (17) M'town 21 pts BOT.

Donegal Seniors' Alliance

Result of Donegal Seniors' Alliance outing to Donegal GC on July 19.

1st J Mc Glynn 30 Letterkenny 44 BOT; 2nd M Carrigy 22 Letterkenny 44; 3rd A Harkin 16 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 43; 4th B Mc Kinney 25 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 42 BOT; 5th E Mannion 19 Letterkenny 42;Gross: E Mc Dermott 9 Portsalon 33 Gross pts; 6th P Sweeney 27 Donegal 41 BOT; 7th J Mc Garrigle 28 Letterkenny 41; 8th P Corry 14 Strabane 40; 9th C Williamson 16 Letterkenny 39 BOT; 10th H Mc Cormick 21 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 39 BOT

CAT A: 1st J Blake 13 Letterkenny 39; 2nd I Peoples 25 North West 38 BOT.

CAT B: 1st P Ferry 23 Letterkenny 39 BOT; 2nd F Boyle 12 Cloughaneely 39 BOT

CAT C: 1st T Farrell 22 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 39; 2nd J Mc Ginley 19 North West 38 BOT

CAT D: 1st D Coyle 31 North West 39 BOT; 2nd S Mc Cormack 28 Portsalon 39 BOT.

Gaoth Dobhair

This Saturday the 31st July our Captain Jerry McClafferty will host his Captain’s Prize. This is Jerry’s second year as Captain and his popularity is very evident with the timesheet nearly full. Hopefully the good weather will return for Jerry’s big Day. We would all like to wish him a good day and no doubt he will have a good night. Ádh mór a Jerry.

Last weekends competition was Sponsored by our Captain’s brother Manus Mc Clafferty Chicago and Gort a’ Choirce. The winner was Matthew Harkin (19) on a break of tie from Seán Sweeney (5) with 43 pts. Third place went to Brian Doherty (27) with 41 pts and Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir (scr) won the gross with 38 pts. Noel Mac Pháidín (31) won the front nine and Michael Rodgers (24) got the back nine. Míle buíochas le Manus Mc Clafferty as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mBliana arís.

Seniors results: Last week’s Seniors competition was won by Tony Gallagher with 38 pts. Cat 1 went to Martin Kelly with 38 pts and Cat 2 was won by Owenie Ferry with 35 pts. This week’s Seniors will played on Tuesday only due to the Captain’s Scramble.

The Captain’s 4 ball Scramble will take place on Thursday 29th. Book you time on the Club V1 app.

The Captain’s Shootout will take place on Friday 30th July at 6 pm. The following players have qualified from the Eurospar Gort A’ Choirce competition on 11th July. Peadar Ó Gallchóir, Dylan O Donnell, Anthony Sweeney, Emmet Mc Gee, Neasán Mac Giolla Bhríde. The other qualifiers were from the Manus Mc Clafferty sponsored competition. Matthew Harkin, Seán Sweeney, Brian Doherty, Owenie Ferry and Pádraig Gallagher. All players should confim their availability to Peadar ASAP. Those on standby in case of no shows are Anthony Doherty, John Diver, Josie Ferry, and Michael Rodgers.

There will be a club Single Stableford competition on Sunday 1 st of August for anyone feeling up to it after Captain’s day and night.

Golf Óige

The results of Captain’s day were Junior A 1st Christopher Mc Bride, Jun B 1st Jamie Mc Gee, Jun C 1st Aaron Mc Bride. Well done to all who took part.

Club Draw for June and July will take place on Sunday 1st July.

Inter Club scene.

The junior Scratch team under the captaincy of Daniel Ó Gallchóir had a good win against Donegal GC on Friday evening . Seán Sweeney, Daniel Ó Gallchóir and Dylan O Dwyer recorded victoies at home and Dan Ó Gallchóir won away and Declan Mc Bride was one when called in after 17. They will meet either Buncrana or Letterkenny in the next round.

The Barton Shield team recorded another fine win against Buncrana GC. The away team of Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir and Cian Ó Fearraigh won 2up while the home pairing of Hugh Ó Gallchóir and Michael O’ Dwyer were 1up with one to play when Buncrana conceded. They now face Portrush GC in the final of North Section in Ulster on a date to be confirmed. Best of luck to them.

The Minor League team under the Captaincy of Nigel Ó Fearraigh will play Narin/Portnoo in an away match on Saturday 7th August.

Cruit

Story of our weekend was our Pierce Purcell Team and the achievement of reaching Ulster semi-final against Faughan Valley Golf Club. Congratulations to Team Captain Eugene McGonagle who has put together small panel of lads that are well up for a battle. With the match home and away going on at same time, the result is never certain to the end. The Captain went with the away boys and they had a clean sweep, making it easy for home boys.

Well done Captain and Team, and best luck in semi-final.

On home front we had our Lady Captain's prize for the men. We had super turnout over two days and some excellent scoring. John G Gorman was 2 shots better than all rest recording an amazing 59. Well done John.

Lady Captain's Prize 2021: 1st John G Gorman (22*) 59 nett; 2nd Ray Gallagher (10*) 61nett B.O.T; Gross Robert Wehrley (6*) 68 gross; 3rd Kevin Mc Garvey (11*) 61 nett; 4th Barry Brennan (17*) 63 nett B.O.T; F9 Myles Sweeney (25*) 27.5 nett; B9 Gerard Mc Elwee (11*) 30.5 nett. (*denotes Playing Handicap)

Congratulations to all the prize winners and your continued support.

Letterkenny Ladies

Blake’s Bar was the sponsor for the competition on Tuesday 13th July with Bridie Gildea(29) bringing in a fantastic score of 44 points. Bridget Mc Clafferty (31) finished in 2nd place with 38 pts BOT and Joanne Mc Laughlin (47) finished in 3rd place with 38 pts BOT with 4th place going to Kay Kelly(29) also with a fantastic score of 38 pts. Winner of the front Nine was Sarah Buchannan (35) with 22 pts and Mary Beth mc Brearty (14) took the back nine with 19pts.

Next up was Global Tiles on Thursday 15th July with Marian O Sullivan (8) finishing in 1st place with 38pts and Mary Beth Mc Brearty (14) coming in second with 36 pts. Triona Daly (25) finished in 3rd place with 33 pts BOT. Front nine went to Terri Boyle (51) with 22 pts BOT whilst Sally Ann Mc Fadden (36) took the back nine with 19 pts.

It’s a busy few days ahead for the teams in Letterkenny Golf Club . The Revive Active Fourball Team, under the captaincy of Monica Mc Donagh will play Ballycastle on Thursday 29th July with Tee off at 2pm. On Sunday 1st August, the Junior Cup team take to the fairways again to play Larne in the Semi -Final with 3 matches playing away and two matches playing at home. Best wishes to team captain Anne Cannon and the Junior Cup team. The Mixed Foursomes team also play on Sunday so all the best to Angela Bradley and the team. All supporters are welcome.

Best wishes are also extended to Captain Bobby Mullally on the events leading up to his Captain’s day on Saturday 31st July.

Rosapenna

Gents Competition Results: The Shop Sweep played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Wednesday the 21st of July, was won by Peter Smyth (13.2) with 39pts bot, the runner up was Thomas Doran (19.2) with 39pts. Two's - Peter Smyth. Entries - 17pax.

The Resort Gents Singles played over the Sandy Hills Links on Saturday the 24th was won by Paddy McKeague (22.7) with 40pts, and the runner up was Shaun Boyce (11.3) with 39pts*. Two's - Micheal Bradley Snr. Entries - 19pax.

Gents Singles played for on Sunday the 25th July, was won Joe McHugh 16.7 with 43pts, the runner was Peter Smyth 12.4 with 39pts bot. The gross winner was Michael McBride 10.9 with 28 gross pts. Third place was David Ladley 19.9 with 39pts*. The front nine winner was Sean McTeague 15.5 with 24pts* and the back nine was Harry McGrath 35.9 with 20pts. Two's - Joe McHugh, Denis Boyce, Louis Boyce, Barry McMenamin & Iggy Larkin. Entries - 55pax.

*Played from the blue tee in the multi-tee competition receiving two additional strokes (difference in the course rating between the blue tees & white tees) to your playing handicap.

Leitrim Cup 2021: The 102nd Leitrim Cup sponsored by The Pavilion Golf Shop will be played for this coming weekend over the Sandy Hills Links. There is one qualifying round on Saturday the 31st with the quarter finals & semi finals played over 12 holes (1-9, 16, 17 & 18) on Sunday August 1st with the 18 hole final on Monday the 2nd at 2.30pm. The event will be played from the blue tees only on the Sandy Hills Links, all tee times are bookable via the BRS App. The entry fee will be 10euro with optional two's at 2e.

Team Golf: Well done to the Barton Shield team who beat Omagh last Friday the 23rd by a total of 6 holes. Rosapenna have now reached the Ulster North semi-final where they face Lisburn Golf Club with the tie (one match at home & one match away) taking place on Monday August 9th at 5.00pm. Commiserations to our Mixed Foursomes team who lost to Greenisland on Sunday last. Many thanks to team captains Claire Lenny & Brian Kelly for all their efforts and to all the panel that took part this summer.

Rosapenna Ladies

All ladies will book their Saturday competitions tee times via the competitions section of the BRS App, all available times will be bookable via the App. No additional tee times will be available over the phone or via the Golf Shop.

Many thanks to Sponsors Goose & Gander for their support and congratulations to Suzanne Gallagher (27) who has been playing consistently well recently and on Saturday last, produced a fine score of 40 points on the tricky Sandy Hills Course. Runner up was Marjorie Morrison (47) with 35 points and Dympna Kelly was in third spot with 34points BOT. The nines were won by Joan Harkin (52) with 18 points and Hazel Russell (19) with 21 points.

Best wishes to the Maire O’Donnell team when they travel to Nairn & Portnoo on Saturday next in the return fixture, and commiserations to the Mixed Foursomes Team who were narrowly defeated by Greenisland last weekend.

The next Club Competition will take place on the Sandy Hills Links on Saturday 31st July, with all bookings only via the Resort BRS system. Open Week commences on Thursday 5th August with the Ladies Charity Singles Stableford taking place on the Old Tom Morris Links on Friday 6th August, kindly sponsored this year again by McBride Fishing Company Downings with all proceeds in aid of the Breast Care Unit at Letterkenny General Hospital. Time sheets for all of the Open competitions are now available to book on the Rosapenna BRS system, with most competitions open to either gender.

July

Saturday 31st - 102nd Leitrim Cup, Qualifying round (Sandy Hills Links)

Sunday 1st August - Leitrim Cup match play & Gents Singles

Monday 3rd August - Leitrim Cup Final @ 2.30pm

Letterkenny

John Russels's Pierce Purcell Team were unlucky on Sunday losing to Ballycastle.

Weekly competition results - Cat 4 - 9 holes, Mon, 19 July: Richard Devenney won with 2 pars beating Cathal Sheridan by 1 point. Resut: 1 Richard Devenney 20 pts; 2 Cathal Sheridan 19 pts (BOT); 3 Pauric Daly 19 pts

Farren Roarty Open (White tees S/ford), Wed, 21 July - Karol Dempsey won with 9 pars beating Denis O'Donnell by 1 point. Result: 1 Karol Dempsey 44 pts; 2 Denis O'Donnell 43 pts (BOT); 3 Enda Mannion 43 pts (BOT

I Motors Open (Blue tees S/ford), Sat, 24 July: Laurence Duggan won with 6 pars beating Dermot Higgins by 2 points. Result: 1 Laurence Duggan 44 pts; 2 Dermot Higgins 42 pts (BOT); 3 Oisin Bradley 42 pts.

Stevenson Horan Financial Services Open, Sun, 25 July - Pat Keating won with 1 birdie and 4 pars beating Liam Moriarty in a card play off. Result: 1 Pat Keating 42 pts (BOT); 2 Liam Moriarty 42 pts; 3 Anthony McGrath 40 pts.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

The Ladies Club are very grateful to Gweedore Furniture and Flooring for their very generous sponsorship and played the competition in fine weather. The breeze from the Atlantic helped keep the golfers cool in the Mediterranean like temperature. Mary Lucy Ferry kept her cool and returned a fantastic 41 points to take first prize. Edel Uí Rabhartaigh was in 2nd place with 37 points and Mairéad Harkin picked up 3rd place with 36 points. Caitlín Ní Ghallchóir took the F9 and Marie Kelly took the B9 with 19points each. Maith sibh uilig!

Next week, the Ladies will play for the O Donnell’s Healthcare Pharmacy in Doirí Beaga sponsored competition and are grateful to Rory for his generous sponsorship. Please support our sponsors.

We hope to welcome Ladies from other clubs to our next OPEN Competition which will be played on Wednesday 11 August. Call 087 267 67 82 to book a tee time.

Portsalon

Meakin wins Captain's Prize: Congratulations to Milford's Connor Meakin who won Stephen Connolly's Captain's Prize on Saturday afternoon on the sun-soaked and bone-dry Banks of Portsalon.

It was a true test of Links golf, on firm and fast conditions and Mr Captain Stephen went with the classic stroke-play format for his big day, reflecting the Major status of the occasion.

The course was set up to be fair to all with, in his own words, a pair of nasty pins lurking. They were waiting at the 7th and 16th holes and the winner on the day came out with a bogey and a par - more than likely the winning and losing of the Captain's Prize on those two tough holes as he bettered his nearest pursuers by two and three shots respectively on those holes combined.

Well played, Connor. The Captain hosted a BBQ on the day, ensuring everyone that played was fed and watered before the left again. Thanks to the chefs, John Logue, Diarmuid Logue and Charlie Hickland for turning their expert hands to the cooking and to all that helped out on the day.

The Ladies prize on Friday evening was won by Claire Ferry with a fantastic score of 40 points, pipping Mary Barrett by the slenderest margin.

Busy Weekend ahead: This coming Bank Holiday weekend promises to be a busy one in Portsalon. On Friday evening from 3.00pm the Captain's Iris and Stephen are hosting a Play in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness 3-Ball 9-hole Scramble. Entry is €50 per team of three and will include food after the round.

On Saturday it's the Portsalon Scratch Cup for 2021, sponsored by Manor Motors Opel. Time sheet is in operation and still some slots available. Senior Scratch Cup (0-9 handicap) and Intermediate (10-18) with gross and nett prizes.

Bank Holiday Monday August 2nd will be the Barton Cup Day. The event, one of Ireland's oldest matchplay tournaments and a true Portsalon 'major' on the calendar, is once again sponsored this year by Glen Estates with a TaylorMade Sim Driver awaiting the winner. The format this year is a nine-hold qualifier over the Barton Nine (tee-times from 8am-midday) with the top six nett and two gross advancing to play nine-hole matchplay from the quarter-final stages at 2pm.

Charlie Canning Memorial Trophy: The Charlie Canning Memorial Trophy for ladies & gents takes place on Saturday 7th August and the timesheet is now available for one of our most popular open events of the summer.

Results - Mr Stephen Connolly's Captain's Prize – Saturday 24th July: Winner: Connor Meakin (30) - 65 nett; Runner-up: Joe Gallagher (22) – 66 nett; Gross: Cian Page (4) 77 gross BOT; Third: Aidan Cannon (19) – 67 nett; First Nine: Odhran McGettigan (27) - 31 nett; Second Nine: Cathal Toland (15) - 32 nett

Wednesday Open – July 21st: Winner: Clive Davison (10) – 40 pts; Runner-up: Brian McAleer (15, Letterkenny) – 39 pts; Gross: Brendan McGrath (2, Dunfanaghy) – 30 gross pts; Third: John Barry (18) – 38 pts; Lady: Paula Tanham (22, Woodenridge GC) – 36 pts

Sunday July 25th Members Stableford: Winner: Dermot Shields (9) – 39 pts; Runner-up: Rory McDermott (24) – 37 pts; Gross: Cian Harkin (+2) – 34 gross pts; Third: Rodger Whiteside (21) – 35 pts.

Portsalon Ladies

Claire Ferry wins Mr Captain's Prize: Mr Captain Stephen Connolly hosted his Captain's Prize for Ladies on Friday last. It turned out to be a hotly contested event between the early morning club house leader Mary Barrett and the final player out on the course, Claire Ferry. The slightly cooler evening conditions may have help as the in-form Claire edged out Mary by a single point to win the Captains Prize.

Results of Mr Captains Prize for Ladies - Captain's Prize for Ladies (Friday July 23rd): Winner: Claire Ferry (17) - 40 pts; Runner-up: Mary Barrett (26) – 39 pts; Third: Maura Toal (31) – 37 pts; Fourth: Mae Blaney (29) - 37 pts; First Nine: Monica McGettigan (26) - 18 pts; Second Nine: Deirdre Hensey (20) - 21 pts

Barrett wins Members competition: Mary Barrett, continued her great weekend of golf by winning the Members competition (25-Jul) with a fantastic 41pts, two points clear from Frances Shannon, 39pts. Well done Mary.

Play in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness: Portsalon Members are invited to take part in Captains, Iris and Stephens Play in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness 3-ball (9-hole) Scramble on Friday 30th July. €50 per team (including food) with timesheet in operation.

Dates for your diary: Charlie Canning Memorial Cup, Sat-07 Aug. Lady Captains Day, Sat 14-Aug. Mr Presidents Day, Sat-28 Aug. Past Captains, Sat-11 Sept. The timesheet is in operation and you must be booked in online before arriving at the club. Members are reminded to BOOK the timesheet, REGISTER at the Club shop on arrival and RETURN their completed cards in to the Ladies Locker room.

Donegal GC, Murvagh's first Junior Scramble of the season

This year has seen massive numbers turn out on both Monday & Friday evenings for Donegal Golf Club Murvagh's Junior Academy, with over 60 enthusiastic kids learning the game of golf over the 2 nights.

The hard working Junior Committee, led by Convenor Rena Brogan & Club Pro Leslie Robinson, includes Sean Martin, Mary B Meehan, Martin Carr, Tommy Geraghty, Joan Thomas, Seamus Faulkner, Shaun Meehan, Tom Geraghty, John Neary, Darren McDaid, Stephen Bell, Barry Kennedy, Diarmuid Mc Gettigan.

On Monday 19th July, some of these children got their first taste of competitive golf. With the sun shining, these eager young golfers set about either playing 3 holes on the course or, for the younger beginners, 3 holes at the bottom of the range. There was a fantastic display of golf on the night, with some wonderful swings on show and definitely plenty of potential from all for the future.

The winners were as follows: Category 1: Erin Neary; Category 2: Kyle Brennan ; Category 3: Laura Quinn; Category 4: Faye Caldwell; Category 5: Simon Kundig; Category 6: Darragh Smith; Category 7: Rosin Cassidy. The winners were presented with their prizes by Lady Captain Anne Murray.

There is a full program of Junior Academy lesson's ahead for the rest of the Summer, along with more competition evenings for both the Monday & Friday evening groups, from 5.30pm.4

Cloughaneely Golf Club

Club Captain Owenie McGee had a great turnout last Saturday for the 2021 Captain's Prize. Plenty of Jameson was on hand and all golfers enjoyed a great day with some fantastic golf to leave a very exciting finish. A huge congratulations to Patsy McVicar on winning the 2021 Captain's Prize with a super score of 61pts for 27 holes. Patsy secured a vital bogey 5 for 3pts on the 27th hole to secure victory. Comhghairdeas agus maith thú.

Full results; 1st - Patsy McVicar (29) 61pts; 2nd - John McGinley (15) 58pts; Gross - Mark McGinley (5) 48pts; 3rd - Kevin Boyle (19) 57pts; 4th - Joe McGarvey (21) 56pts; 5th - Francis Boyle (12) 55pts; 1st 18 - Paul Doherty (9) 39pts; Distance - Seán MacIntyre 35pts BOT; Beginner - Joseph Mangan 34pts; Seniors - Kenny MacPherson 35pts; Nearest pin 11th - Philip McGeady; Nearest pin 16th - Seán MacIntyre; Longest drive - Phelim McGeady. Congratulations to Sadie Marie Curran on winning the Captain's Prize for Ladies. 1st - Sadie Marie Curran (24) 41pts; 2nd - Anne Collum (47) 38pts; 3rd - Róisín McGee (41) 35pts; Front 9 - Sandra McGinley (29) 18pts; Back 9 - Catherine McGinley (24) 18pts.

The results from the 9n Hole Scramble; 1st: Sean MacIntyre, John Murphy, Daniel Harkin and Conor Mangan - 28.1; 2nd: Brian McGee, Simeon Murray & Dáire Curran - 28.8; 3rd: Owenie Pro, Mark McGinley, Manus McClafferty & Róisín McGee - 29.25; Congratulations to Minor League star Shaun McGarvey on holding his nerve he usually knocks one out of bounds somewhere but well done on winning the shoot-out!

Captains Shoot-Out* Wednesday 21st July: 1st Shaun McGarvey; 2nd Brian Dolan; 3rd Owenie Pro McGee. Well done to all. Thank you to Rosemarie McGee and family for all the help, to Bridie Doherty, Kathleen McCallion and all Lady Members for their help over the weekend and to everyone that helped in anyway.

This weekend's singles stableford is kindly sponsored by Club Member Joseph Mangan Donegal Tours.

The Donegal Senior Ladies had a great outing last Monday with over 90 Ladies playing. Thank you to Margaret Hynes for bringing this group and hopefully see you next year.

We also wish Jerry McClafferty the very best with his Captain's Prize in Gaoth Dobhair this coming weekend. Ádh mór.