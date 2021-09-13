VIDEO: Controversial goal sees Bohemians take the lead at Finn Park

Finn Harps trail Bohemians 2-0 at half-time at Finn Park in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with the opening goal causing quite a stir.
Promise Omochere glanced the visitors in front in controversial circumstances on 36 minutes. Harps midfielder Will Seymore was caught by a high foot in his own penalty as he tried to clear from a corner and went down.
Referee Paul McLaughlin waved play on and with Seymore initially playing the visitors onside, play continued and a Georgie Kelly’s shot was saved by Gerad Doherty and from the follow-up Ali Cooke’s stab at goal was cleared off the line by Shane McEleney. Omochere, looking suspiciously offside, glanced home Keith Buckley’s ball back in. Harps were incensed and Seymore hobbled off the field to be replaced by Mark Coyle.
Georgie Kelly, from Tooban, doubled the lead from the penalty on 41 minutes.
Footage from www.LOItv.ie
More News
The Covid-19 incidence in Donegal has dropped below 1,000 cases over 14 days for the first time since mid-August
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.