WATCH: The Queen V Patrick O'Donnell due to premier at Galway Film Fleadh online July 22

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Produced by ROSG The Queen v Patrick O’Donnell is a feature docu-drama that reveals on screen for the first time the true story behind one of the most compelling murder plots in Irish history, a thrilling tale of violence, courtroom drama, romance and political intrigue.

Containing evidence from British Home Office files kept secret for 100 years, it reveals shocking new information about the fate of the quiet-spoken Donegal man who killed the infamous informer James Carey on board a ship off the coast of South Africa in 1883. 

The main characters in the feature docu-drama are portrayed by critically acclaimed actors; Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde, Stephen Jones, Brídín Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh and Sophie Campbell.  Directed by Tomás Seoighe, produced by Ciarán Ó Cofaigh, Eilís Ní Cheallaigh and Seán Ó Cuirreáin for ROSG, with funding from TG4, Screen Ireland and The BAI.

The docu-drama will premier online on July 22. There is certain to be a lot of interest in this production. Patrick O'Donnell is known locally as Pádraig Mhicheáil Airt. 

 

