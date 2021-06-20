Listen: Donegal's Karen Guthrie on Cavan: 'Ulster football can be ding-dong'

Listen: Donegal's Karen Guthrie on Cavan: 'Ulster football can be ding-dong'

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Karen Guthrie always expected Cavan to provide Donegal with a serious test at Breffni Park in the TG4 Ulster Championship semi-final on Saturday.

So it proved with the locals in Breffni running into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead by the 13th minute before Donegal settled and managed to get going up front to win 6-16 to 2-17 and set up a final appearance against either Tyrone or Armagh. 

She spoke to Alan Foley afterwards

