Audio: Horgan laments 'poor, poor call to allow offside goal' and referees should admit to mistake

Wouldn’t you just love to see Ollie Horgan and one of the fourth officials from the SSE Airtricity League on First Dates?
This evening it was Neil Doyle’s turn, although the Harps manager seemed more than correct in his complaints after Aaron Dobbs, looking at least three yards offside, had shot Longford into a 12th minute lead.
Dobbs took touch to steady himself and might’ve even thought for a second he was off himself but correctly played to the whistle. Dylan Grimes’ shot beforehand was excellent, coming down off the crossbar and back out, with Aaron Robinson heading it back in and Dobbs did what a striker would do.
Alan Sherlock, the nearside assistant referee, flagged for offside, only to discuss the matter with referee Ben Connolly, who overruled him and awarded the goal. Horgan, well ..., wasn’t pleased. The only thing that it might've been was the referee considered that Ethan Boyle, the Harps defender who challenged Robinson, got the touch. Horgan spoke to Diarmaid Doherty afterwards ...
More News
Court of Appeal temporarily extends the Policy Directive excluding large vessels fishing within 6 miles of coast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.