26/09/2021

Audio: Barrett commends Milford's fight in win over Ardara

Shaun Paul Barrett was more than hopeful as his son Kane stood over a late free with Milford a point down to Ardara deep into injury time.

With a bit of luck, the home team managed to get a goal when they were aiming for a point with Barrett’s free clipping off Conor Classon and past Paddy Gallagher in the Ardara goal. Milford went on to win 1-15 to 1-13.

“The way he was going I had confidence,” Shaun Paul Barrett, the Milford manager, said afterwards. “The fact it came off somebody and ended up in the net was a big boost. The lads showed great heart today.

“That’s what we were looking for as we were short on numbers there today. Our problem all year has been numbers and trying to get young lads out there.

“We scored five in a row at the start of the second half and then Ardara got a goal and a point and that gave them great heart. The boys rallied well. Kane inside had a tremendous game and scored a great line ball late on. Listen to his interview here

